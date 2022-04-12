Offensive players with the most to lose during the 2022 NFL Draft | Locked On Eagles

The decisions the Philadelphia Eagles make in the upcoming NFL Draft could impact the roles many of their current players see on offense in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have five picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the most picks they’ve had on Day 1 and Day 2 since a decade ago, when they had four picks in 2012.

There are glaring holes at positions in both the long and short term on the roster that the Eagles will look to address with their picks.

Other spots will become a more difficult decision: a decision that will also be impacted by how the organization feels about the future standing of many of its in-house players.

Who are those players that a draft pick will strongly point to the team’s belief level in? Which players have the most to lose?

Today we examined the offensive positions, taking a closer look at five players that could see their roles changed based on the results of the upcoming NFL Draft:

RB Miles Sanders

When healthy, Sanders has been one of the most efficient and explosive running backs in the NFL. The issue is he has not been able to stay healthy at a position that teams rarely invest multiple extensions and big money into.

Sanders will need a new contract at the end of 2022, but will he get it from the Eagles?

General manager Howie Roseman mentioned Sanders as a player they hope takes the next step and earns an extension like Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, and Avonte Maddox all did in 2021.

Not to mention, the Eagles did select him in the second round. Teams hope a player taken in the first two rounds will get a second contract.

However, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in football and always have mobile quarterbacks to help take attention away as well. The team may not want to pay Sanders if he has a big 2022, instead deciding to go cheaper in the backfield and select a rookie on Day 2 to go with Kenneth Gainwell for tje long term.

If they do, the writing may be on the wall for Sanders.

Receivers Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor

The impact of the Eagles taking a wide receiver prospect early in the draft is different for Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor.

If they take a pass catcher in the first two rounds, that will be all she wrote for Reagor with the Eagles.

DeVonta Smith and Watkins are already established as starters, and a top pick will certainly be in the long term plans as a core piece.

If the Eagles wait until later in the draft to select a wideout, there is still a window of opportunity for Reagor. Zach Pascal was signed, likely to overtake him as the third starting receiver, but Pascal isn’t some star veteran they paid a lot of money to or invested a ton of assets in a trade for. Pascal could be beat out for playing time.

As for Watkins, the organization believes a lot in his upside and they plan on the third-year receiver becoming a long term starter.

The question now is how good they think he can be.

Does the front office and coaching staff believe he can be the second option alongside Smith? Waiting to select a receiver in the draft would signal the Eagles do believe in Watkins.

If the team prefers him to be the third receiver target, taking a prospect in the top two rounds likely makes that a reality.

Offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and Nate Herbig

When Jason Kelce eventually retires, the Eagles will have an interesting decision to make.

Do they move Landon Dickerson or Issac Seumalo from guard positions, where they have both played exceptionally well, to take over for Kelce at center?

Both played the position in college and would seem like natural fits to replace the all-time great.

If they believe young, backup guards Jack Driscoll or Nate Herbig could continue their solid play in spot starts more permanently inside, the team may be more inclined to address the changes with in-house moves.

The Eagles could also think about taking Kelce’s replacement early in the draft, perhaps in the form of Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

If the Eagles went in that direction, Driscoll and Herbig would not likely get the opportunity to become a full-time starter with Dickerson and Seumalo cemented as the starting guards.