No more middle ground: Eagles-Saints trade will be the best or worst thing for Jalen Hurts | Locked On Eagles

The Eagles have publicly supported Hurts. What happens in the future is now entirely up to him.

The Philadelphia Eagles have publicly committed to Jalen Hurts over and over since the end of the 2021 season.

The team wants Hurts to prove he can be the franchise QB.

The organization believes he has traits that are crucial to have in the leader of a team. They want him to take the big step in 2022 that so many young signal callers have in their progression in their second or third season as a starter.

The Eagles are also preparing for the scenario that Hurts doesn’t take that step, and that his passing limitations continue to hold him and the offense back.

That would confirm Hurts is more what they aimed for him to be when they selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft: A high-end backup that can be a good bridge QB while the team looks for their long term starter.

That has always seemed to be the plan for general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office since they traded former franchise QB Carson Wentz in 2021.

The team tried to make things work with Wentz.

Then, the Eagles looked into trading up for Zach Wilson in 2021.

After that, the team collected 2022 draft capital that they tried, and failed to flip for Russell Wilson.

Yesterday’s trade with the New Orleans Saints showed even more that this team’s actions speak louder than its words.

For the second year in a row Roseman collected an extra first round pick in the following draft to create quarterback flexibility.

The aim is to give Hurts another opportunity to show the team should use their new, bountiful future draft capital on surrounding him with inexpensive, long term talent rather than using it to replace him.

However, unlike the last two off seasons, Hurts won’t be able to keep the Eagles in this middle ground, wait-and-see state after the 2022 season.

That will not be the case with a draft that includes multiple first round picks, a strong QB class, and with Hurts becoming eligible for a new contract.

The Eagles are never going to settle long term at the QB position. The team will seek to land a bonafide, top-tier starter.

Hurts can make this trade one of the best things for his career by having a Josh Allen-like Year 3 that owner Jeffery Lurie laid out for him last week.

Hurts can have a team that has three years of deep draft ammunition to build around him. which is something Carson Wentz never had the luxury of getting.

On the other hand, this trade could be what defines the next era and leads to the arrival of Hurts' replacement.