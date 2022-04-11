Should the Eagles give up on Jalen Reagor? | Locked On Eagles

Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase explored whether or not the team may consider moving on from a former first round pick.

PHILADELPHIA — Would the Philadelphia Eagles already give up on WR Jalen Reagor after just two seasons?

According to reports, teams have called the Eagles to discuss if the 2020 first round pick is available on the trade market.

If you ask fans, they’d say take anything you can get for Reagor, and understandably so.

The former TCU standout has had a nightmarish start to his NFL career, failing to surpass 400 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Reagor has not looked like the explosive, big-play threat that the Eagles took him to be for an offense that was desperate for speed two years ago.

Instead, Reagor has looked stiff, struggled to create consistent separation, and hasn't had reliable hands as a pro. At times, it appears that the effort is nonexistant.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni tried everything to get Reagor going last year: Easier looks in space, reverses and pre-snap motion, and screens. The team even put him back as a returner hoping he would use his speed in that area that requires less technical work. None of it worked.

Although the Eagles haven’t completely given up on Reagor, general manager Howie Roseman has already built up a receiver core that doesn’t depend on him, either.

DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins have established themselves as future starters at the position, corrections for Reagor not becoming a top two wideout. Philadelphia also brought in veteran Zach Pascal to be a reliable option, with five picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft still available for the team to add more talent, as well.

It is very similar to the situation the Eagles faced with Nelson Agholor back in 2017.

The 2015 first round pick had as bad of a start to his career as Reagor, if not worse. Roseman brought in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith while also still having Jordan Matthews in-house.

The team was no longer betting on Agholor to pan out, but they did keep him around as depth with some optimism that he could still meet his potential.

Agholor did just that, moving to the slot and having a strong training camp. It was a strong enough performance to convince the Eagles they could feature him and trade Matthews before the 2017 season began.

Agholor went on to have a career year capped off with a Super Bowl LII performance that included a team-high nine receptions for 84 yards. He was one of the most consistent deep threats in the NFL for three of the next four seasons between his time in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

Should the Eagles bet on that trajectory for Reagor too and keep him on the roster?

Two years doesn’t always define a player, especially at the wide receiver position where it takes some players longer to develop. However, Agholor was an exception, and not a rule to follow.

Let’s not even ask the question if Reagor could meet the potential of a first round receiver that consistently surpasses 1,000 yards season after season. Let’s just use post-2016 Agholor as the ceiling: A good, not great second or third receiver option that can give you explosive plays as a role player.

Even that might be a long shot.

Of the12 receivers selected in the first round since 2012 that finished each of their first two seasons under 500 receiving yards, only Agholor went on to have one or multiple seasons of 700 yards or more.

Sometimes patience is a virtue. But other times a bust will be a bust.

Reagor isn’t clearly there yet on either side, but there are very few moments the last two years that he has shown you any reason to believe a turnaround is coming.