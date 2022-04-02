Three surprise prospects that could go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft | Locked On Eagles

Here are three prospects that could be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft that you may not have expected.

Every year the NFL Draft is full of surprises.

As much as the media, fans, and even teams try to predict and prepare for what will happen, curveballs are always thrown on draft night.

Top prospects fall down the board and big trades are made, but there are also times when a prospect surprisingly goes off the board a lot higher than the consensus thought.

Who are the 2022 prospects that could have their names announced on Day 1 of the draft that might be going under-the-radar?

Could the Philadelphia Eagles be the team to select one of these prospects in the first round?

Here are three names you might not have thought of as first round picks that you may see come the 2022 NFL Draft:

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Most pundits expect at least five or six receiver prospects to go on the first day of the draft.

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Drake London, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, and Jahan Dotson have all been in the majority of first rounds in mock drafts.

A seventh name should be routinely added to that group: North Dakota State WR Christian Watson.

Watson has had one of the best off seasons of any prospect, proving his FCS domination should be taken just as seriously as other pass catchers.

Watson has all the physical traits that could make him a star at the next level. He proved he can dominate against any level of competition as well at the Senior Bowl where he was the best receiver at the all-star showcase.

One scout told Senior Bowl Executive Jim Nagy that Watson is the best FCS receiver prospect to enter the NFL draft since Randy Moss.

Texas San Antonio CB Tariq Woolen

A lot of teams love to bet on traits, even if it means taking a chance on a riskier prospect.

If there is a team looking for unlimited potential, even if it means a lower floor, you could justify taking Woolen in the first round.

Woolen is new to the cornerback position after UTSA transitioned him to the defensive backfield from the offensive side of the football where he was a receiver, but he has gifts that could make him perfect for the position switch.

He is 6’4" tall and has 4.26 speed. Unlike many taller, stiffer corners, Woolen has fluid hips with good click-and-close ability.

Teams would love to have a cornerback with that kind of length, physicality, and explosiveness. Considering the amount of star receiver talent there is in the NFL today, that could be a massive advantage for a defense.

Woolen is certainly raw, but his film shows a lot of natural gifts that allowed him to hold his own at a new position. If he can develop better technique and fundamentals, this could be a prospect worth investing a Day 1 pick into.

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Outside of Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, there are very few mock drafts where you see another safety projected to go within the first 32 picks.

One prospect that could be worth it is Penn State defensive back Jaquan Brisker.

Georgia S Lewis Cine, Baylor S Jalen Pitre, and Michigan S Daxton Hill all have strong cases to be seen as the second best safety. However, after Hamilton, Brisker may have the best combination of physical upside, versatility, and college production.

Considering the amount of versatile weapons NFL offenses have now, having an antidote, like Brisker, who can play deep, in the box, and in coverage is almost a must for defenses.

For better or worse, NFL boards don’t always line up with the consensus.