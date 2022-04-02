Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks, including 2023 1st

The move leaves Philadelphia with two firsts, Nos. 15 and 18, among several future assets.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded two first-round picks in this month's draft to the New Orleans in a major swap of assets.

The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

The move leaves Philadelphia with two firsts, Nos. 15 and 18, along with additional assets both later in the draft, and in the future.

The Saints also now have two firsts in this year's draft, effectively having also moved up two spots, as well.