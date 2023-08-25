High School Football Schedule, Scores & Highlights | Here's a look at Week 1

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by texting them to 717-843-0043!
Here's a look at the results and highlights from the week that was in High School Football in Central Pennsylvania.
FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK
Cumberland Valley - 6
Manheim Township - 35
Big time games from state powerhouses take place in week 1. Including last years states champs and a central rivalry
ELCO opens up the season with a road win against West York. Meanwhile, the High School Sports Live crew recaps East Pennsboro's win in the York Rose Bowl Showcase over York Suburban.
The FOX43 News team is traveling across Central Pennsylvania capturing games such as Central York at Central Dauphin, Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, and more!
Check back for highlights from the night that was in high school football.