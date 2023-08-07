x
High School

High School Football: 2023 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association schedule

The regular-season begins on Friday, August 25 and runs through Saturday, October 28.
YORK, Pa. — Here is the 2023 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association regular-season high school football schedule.

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Week 1

Friday, August 25

Non-League

Central York at Central Dauphin

Northeastern at Dover

South Western at Susquehannock

Dallastown at Hempfield

Spring Grove at Waynesboro

Red Lion at Ephrata

East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 8:30 p.m.

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale

Elco at West York

Columbia at Eastern York

Delone Catholic at Trinity

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Biglerville at Pequea Valley

Hanover at Annville-Cleona

Fairfield at Juniata Valley

James Buchanan vs. York Tech, 5:30 p.m. (at York Surburban)

Saturday, August 26

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford

Harrisburg vs. William Penn (at York Suburban)

Week 2

Friday, September 1

Non-League

Central York at Cumberland Valley

Hempfield at William Penn

Dover at South Western

Manheim Township at Dallastown

Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove

West York at Red Lion

Red Land at Northeastern

Gettysburg at New Oxford

Donegal at York Suburban

Susquehannock at Littlestown

Eastern York at Fairfield

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

York Catholic at Camp Hill

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

Biglerville at Susquenita

Hanover at Columbia

York Tech at Kutztown

Week 3

Thursday, September 7

Non-League

Annville-Cleona at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Non-League

Hempfield at Central York

William Penn at Carlisle

Dallastown at Hershey

New Oxford at South Western

Spring Grove at Shippensburg

Reading at Red Lion

Central Dauphin East at Northeastern

Dover at Northern York

York Suburban at York Catholic

Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg

Exeter at West York

Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic

James Buchanan at Biglerville

Pequea Valley at Hanover

Fairfield at Hamburg

Saturday September 9

Non-League

Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 11 a.m.

Week 4

Friday, September 15

Division 1

Spring Grove at Central York

South Western at Dallastown

Northeastern at William Penn

Division 2

Dover at New Oxford

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York

Division 3

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs

Fairfield at Biglerville

York Tech at Delone Catholic

Littlestown at Hanover

Non-League

Elizabethtown at Red Lion

Saturday, September 16

Division 2

West York at York Suburban

Non-League

Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.

Week 5 

Thursday, September 21

Division 3

Hanover at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 22

Division 1

Central York at South Western

William Penn at Red Lion

Dallastown at Northeastern

Division 2

Susquehannock at Dover

New Oxford at York Suburban

West York at Kennard-Dale

Division 3

York Tech at York Catholic

Delone Catholic at Littlestown

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs

Non-League

Eastern York at Spring Grove

Week 6

Friday, September 29

Division 1

Dallastown at Central York

Northeastern at Spring Grove

Red Lion at South Western

Division 2

York Suburban at Dover

Susquehannock at New Oxford

Eastern York at West York

Division 3

York Catholic at Delone Catholic

York Tech at Biglerville

Fairfield at Littlestown

Bermudian Springs at Hanover

Non-League

Fleetwood at Kennard-Dale

Week 7

Friday, October 6

Division 1

William Penn at Dallastown

Northeastern at Central York

Spring Grove at Red Lion

Division 2

Dover at Eastern York

York Suburban at Susquehannock

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale

Division 3

York Catholic at Hanover

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield

Delone Catholic at Biglerville

Non-League

South Western at West York

Saturday, October 7

Division 3

Littlestown at York Tech, 10 a.m.

Week 8

Friday, October 13

Division 1

Central York at Red Lion

Spring Grove at William Penn

South Western at Northeastern

Division 2

Eastern York at Susquehannock

New Oxford at West York

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban

Division 3

Hanover at Biglerville

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic

Littlestown at York Catholic

Non-League

Dover at Dallastown

Saturday, October 14

Division 3

Fairfield at York Tech, 10 a.m.

Week 9

Thursday, October 19

Non-League

Central York at Reading,

Friday, October 20

Division 1

Red Lion at Northeastern

William Penn at South Western

Dallastown at Spring Grove

Division 2

Kennard-Dale at Dover

York Suburban at Eastern York

West York at Susquehannock

Division 3

York Tech at Bermudian Springs

Delone Catholic at Hanover

York Catholic at Fairfield

Biglerville at Littlestown

Non-League

New Oxford at Fort Hill (Md.)

Week 10

Friday, October 27

Division 1

William Penn at Central York

Red Lion at Dallastown

South Western at Spring Grove

Division 2

West York at Dover

Eastern York at New Oxford

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale

Division 3

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs

Fairfield at Delone Catholic

Biglerville at York Catholic

Non-League

Northeastern at York Suburban

Saturday, October 28

Division 3

Hanover at York Tech, 10 a.m.

