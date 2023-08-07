High School Football: 2023 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association schedule

YORK, Pa. — Here is the 2023 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association regular-season high school football schedule.
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Week 1
Friday, August 25
Non-League
Central York at Central Dauphin
Northeastern at Dover
South Western at Susquehannock
Dallastown at Hempfield
Spring Grove at Waynesboro
Red Lion at Ephrata
East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 8:30 p.m.
Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale
Elco at West York
Columbia at Eastern York
Delone Catholic at Trinity
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Biglerville at Pequea Valley
Hanover at Annville-Cleona
Fairfield at Juniata Valley
James Buchanan vs. York Tech, 5:30 p.m. (at York Surburban)
Saturday, August 26
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford
Harrisburg vs. William Penn (at York Suburban)
Week 2
Friday, September 1
Non-League
Central York at Cumberland Valley
Hempfield at William Penn
Dover at South Western
Manheim Township at Dallastown
Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove
West York at Red Lion
Red Land at Northeastern
Gettysburg at New Oxford
Donegal at York Suburban
Susquehannock at Littlestown
Eastern York at Fairfield
Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
York Catholic at Camp Hill
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs
Biglerville at Susquenita
Hanover at Columbia
York Tech at Kutztown
Week 3
Thursday, September 7
Non-League
Annville-Cleona at Littlestown, 6 p.m.
Friday, September 8
Non-League
Hempfield at Central York
William Penn at Carlisle
Dallastown at Hershey
New Oxford at South Western
Spring Grove at Shippensburg
Reading at Red Lion
Central Dauphin East at Northeastern
Dover at Northern York
York Suburban at York Catholic
Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg
Exeter at West York
Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs
Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic
James Buchanan at Biglerville
Pequea Valley at Hanover
Fairfield at Hamburg
Saturday September 9
Non-League
Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 11 a.m.
Week 4
Friday, September 15
Division 1
Spring Grove at Central York
South Western at Dallastown
Northeastern at William Penn
Division 2
Dover at New Oxford
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York
Division 3
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs
Fairfield at Biglerville
York Tech at Delone Catholic
Littlestown at Hanover
Non-League
Elizabethtown at Red Lion
Saturday, September 16
Division 2
West York at York Suburban
Non-League
Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.
Week 5
Thursday, September 21
Division 3
Hanover at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Friday, September 22
Division 1
Central York at South Western
William Penn at Red Lion
Dallastown at Northeastern
Division 2
Susquehannock at Dover
New Oxford at York Suburban
West York at Kennard-Dale
Division 3
York Tech at York Catholic
Delone Catholic at Littlestown
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs
Non-League
Eastern York at Spring Grove
Week 6
Friday, September 29
Division 1
Dallastown at Central York
Northeastern at Spring Grove
Red Lion at South Western
Division 2
York Suburban at Dover
Susquehannock at New Oxford
Eastern York at West York
Division 3
York Catholic at Delone Catholic
York Tech at Biglerville
Fairfield at Littlestown
Bermudian Springs at Hanover
Non-League
Fleetwood at Kennard-Dale
Week 7
Friday, October 6
Division 1
William Penn at Dallastown
Northeastern at Central York
Spring Grove at Red Lion
Division 2
Dover at Eastern York
York Suburban at Susquehannock
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale
Division 3
York Catholic at Hanover
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield
Delone Catholic at Biglerville
Non-League
South Western at West York
Saturday, October 7
Division 3
Littlestown at York Tech, 10 a.m.
Week 8
Friday, October 13
Division 1
Central York at Red Lion
Spring Grove at William Penn
South Western at Northeastern
Division 2
Eastern York at Susquehannock
New Oxford at West York
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban
Division 3
Hanover at Biglerville
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic
Littlestown at York Catholic
Non-League
Dover at Dallastown
Saturday, October 14
Division 3
Fairfield at York Tech, 10 a.m.
Week 9
Thursday, October 19
Non-League
Central York at Reading,
Friday, October 20
Division 1
Red Lion at Northeastern
William Penn at South Western
Dallastown at Spring Grove
Division 2
Kennard-Dale at Dover
York Suburban at Eastern York
West York at Susquehannock
Division 3
York Tech at Bermudian Springs
Delone Catholic at Hanover
York Catholic at Fairfield
Biglerville at Littlestown
Non-League
New Oxford at Fort Hill (Md.)
Week 10
Friday, October 27
Division 1
William Penn at Central York
Red Lion at Dallastown
South Western at Spring Grove
Division 2
West York at Dover
Eastern York at New Oxford
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale
Division 3
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs
Fairfield at Delone Catholic
Biglerville at York Catholic
Non-League
Northeastern at York Suburban
Saturday, October 28
Division 3
Hanover at York Tech, 10 a.m.