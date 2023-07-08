Here's which High School Football games we're streaming this fall

FOX43 Sports will partner with High School Sports Live to air live local games on Antenna TV and stream them on FOX43+.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 7.

FOX43 Sports and High School Sports Live are renewing our partnership to broadcast Central Pennsylvania High School Football Games on Antenna TV and on FOX43+.

High School Sports Live will provide coverage of the following games in our area:

Aug. 25 - East Pennsboro @ York Suburban - 8:30 p.m.**

Aug. 26 - Harrisburg @ York - 8:30 p.m.**

Sept. 1 - Central York @ Cumberland Valley - 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 - Lower Dauphin @ Elizabethtown - 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 - Cedar Cliff @ Hershey - 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 - Harrisburg @ Cumberland Valley - 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 - Dallastown @ Central York - 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 - Wilson @ Hempfield - 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 - Camp Hill @ Trinity - 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 - Central Dauphin @ Central Dauphin East - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - York @ Central York - 7 p.m.

District Championships TBA

** = game will only air on Antenna TV

High School Sports Live will provide pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. for 7 p.m. starts.

HOW TO WATCH

There are a number of different ways you can watch these high school football broadcasts this season.

First, you can watch them live over the air on FOX43.2 or Antenna TV.

For Comcast customers, you can watch the broadcasts on Channel 247, and Verizon FIOS customers can view them on Channel 463.

Blue Ridge in Ephrata will be airing the games on Channel 91, and Blue Ridge customers in Newberry and Duncannon can see them on Channel 88.