High School Football: 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League season schedule

LANCASTER, Pa. — Here is the 2023 regular-season football schedule for the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Week 1
Friday, August 25
Non-League
Northeast Philadelphia at Cedar Crest
Dallastown at Hempfield
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township
John Bartrum at McCaskey
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor
CD East at Reading
Wilson at Roman Catholic
Daniel Boone at Exeter
Governor Mifflin at Spring Ford
Palmyra at Lebanon
West Chester East at Manheim Central
Octorara at Muhlenberg
Cocalico at Warwick
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Red Lion at Ephrata
Kutztown at Fleetwood
Conrad Weiser at Garden Spot
Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco
Schuylkill Valley at Twin Valley
Berks Catholic at Loyalsock
Elco at West York
Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale
Hanover at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Eastern York
Halifax at Hamburg
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove
Biglerville at Pequea Valley
Week 2
Thursday, August 31
Non-League
Annville-Cleona at Elco
Cedar Crest at CD East
Garden Spot at Lebanon
Upper Perkiomen at Schuylkill Valley
Friday, September 1
Non-League
Manheim Central vs. Smyrna, Del., 3:30 p.m. (Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic, Salesianum, Del.)
Executive Education Academy at Berks Catholic, 5 p.m.
Hempfield at York
Manheim Township at Dallastown
McCaskey at Elizabethtown
Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn Manor
Muhlenberg at Reading
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone
Exeter at Boyertown
Carlisle at Governor Mifflin
Ephrata at Warwick
Conrad Weiser at Fleetwood
Solanco at Cocalico
Twin Valley at Lower Dauphin
Donegal at York Suburban
Wyomissing at Pottsville
Hanover at Columbia
Hamburg at Warrior Run
York Tech at Kutztown
Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon
Saturday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Pequea Valley at Octorara, 11 a.m.
Week 3
Friday, September 8
Non-League
Wilson at Martin Luther King, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Warwick
Hempfield at Central York
Harrisburg at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Cedar Cliff
Penn Manor at Solanco
Reading at Red Lion
Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley
Exeter at West York
Boyertown at Governor Mifflin
Lebanon at Ephrata
Manheim Central at Cocalico
Muhlenberg at Daniel Boone
Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown
Fleetwood at Upper Perkiomen
Twin Valley at Conrad Weiser
Pope John Paul II at Berks Catholic
Palmyra at Donegal
Columbia at Elco
Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg
Lancaster Catholic at Octorara
Wyomissing at Trinity
Annville-Cleona at Littlestown
Fairfield at Hamburg
Kutztown at Pottsville Nativity BVM
Pequea Valley at Hanover
Susquenita at Schuylkill Valley
Saturday, September 9
Non-League
Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 4
Friday, September 15
Section 1
Penn Manor at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at McCaskey
Reading at Wilson
Section 2
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Governor Mifflin at Exeter
Muhlenberg at Lebanon
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Garden Spot
Ephrata at Solanco
Fleetwood at Twin Valley
Section 4
Cocalico at Octorara
Conrad Weiser at Elco
Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Hamburg
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Kutztown
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Non-League
Spring-Ford at Manheim Township
Elizabethtown at Red Lion
Saturday, September 16
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Non-League
Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.
Week 5
Friday, September 22
Section 1
Wilson at Cedar Crest
Manheim Township at Hempfield
Penn Manor at Reading
Section 2
Muhlenberg at Governor Mifflin
Lebanon at Exeter
Warwick at Manheim Central
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Ephrata
Twin Valley at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Fleetwood
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Donegal
Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico
Octorara at Conrad Weiser
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Columbia
Hamburg at Kutztown
Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Schuylkill Valley
Non-League
McCaskey at Plymouth-Whitemarsh
Solanco at Conestoga Valley
Saturday, September 23
Section 4
Elco at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Week 6
Friday, September 29
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Reading
Hempfield at Penn Manor
Manheim Township at McCaskey
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Lebanon
Exeter at Warwick
Manheim Central at Muhlenberg
Section 3
Elizabethtown at Daniel Boone
Ephrata at Garden Spot
Twin Valley at Solanco
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Conrad Weiser
Cocalico at Elco
Octorara at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 5
Kutztown at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Pequea Valley
Lancaster Catholic at Hamburg
Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley
Non-League
Governor Mifflin at Wilson
Fleetwood at Kennard-Dale
Saturday, September 30
Section 4
Donegal at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Week 7
Friday, October 6
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Manheim Township
Wilson at Hempfield
Reading at McCaskey
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Governor Mifflin
Exeter at Muhlenberg
Lebanon at Manheim Central
Section 3
Solanco at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Twin Valley
Section 4
Wyomissing at Cocalico
Conrad Weiser at Donegal
Elco at Octorara
Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Columbia
Pequea Valley at Hamburg
Northern Lebanon at Kutztown
Non-League
Penn Manor at Daniel Boone
Souderton at Warwick
Saturday, October 7
Section 3
Ephrata at Fleetwood
Week 8
Friday, October 13
Section 1
McCaskey at Cedar Crest
Reading at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at Wilson
Section 2
Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley
Governor Mifflin at Lebanon
Muhlenberg at Warwick
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Solanco
Fleetwood at Elizabethtown
Twin Valley at Ephrata
Section 4
Cocalico at Donegal
Octorara at Berks Catholic
Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 5
Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Northern Lebanon
Hamburg at Schuylkill Valley
Kutztown at Lancaster Catholic
Non-League
Hempfield at Exeter
Garden Spot at Central Mountain
Saturday, October 14
Section 4
Conrad Weiser at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Week 9
Thursday, October 19
Non-League
Central York at Reading
Friday, October 20
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Hempfield
Manheim Township at Penn Manor
Wilson at McCaskey
Section 2
Exeter at Conestoga Valley
Governor Mifflin at Manheim Central
Lebanon at Warwick
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Twin Valley
Elizabethtown at Garden Spot
Solanco at Fleetwood
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Cocalico
Lampeter-Strasburg at Conrad Weiser
Donegal at Elco
Section 5
Schuylkill Valley at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Kutztown
Northern Lebanon at Hamburg
Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley
Non-League
Ephrata at Muhlenberg
Saturday, October 21
Section 4
Conrad Weiser at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Week 10
Thursday, October 26
Non-League
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Friday, October 27
Section 1
Reading at Hempfield
Manheim Township at Wilson
McCaskey at Penn Manor
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Muhlenberg
Manheim Central at Exeter
Warwick at Governor Mifflin
Section 3
Fleetwood at Daniel Boone
Elizabethtown at Ephrata
Solanco at Garden Spot
Section 4
Elco at Berks Catholic
Cocalico at Conrad Weiser
Donegal at Octorara
Wyomissing at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon
Hamburg at Columbia
Kutztown at Pequea Valley
Schuylkill Valley at Lancaster Catholic
Non-League
Hatboro-Horsham at Twin Valley