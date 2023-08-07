x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

High School Football: 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League season schedule

The L-L League regular season opens Friday, August 25 and concludes on Friday, October 27.
Credit: WPMT

LANCASTER, Pa. — Here is the 2023 regular-season football schedule for the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Week 1

Friday, August 25

Non-League

Northeast Philadelphia at Cedar Crest

Dallastown at Hempfield

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township

John Bartrum at McCaskey

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor

CD East at Reading

Wilson at Roman Catholic

Daniel Boone at Exeter

Governor Mifflin at Spring Ford

Palmyra at Lebanon

West Chester East at Manheim Central

Octorara at Muhlenberg

Cocalico at Warwick

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Red Lion at Ephrata

Kutztown at Fleetwood

Conrad Weiser at Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Schuylkill Valley at Twin Valley

Berks Catholic at Loyalsock

Elco at West York

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale

Hanover at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Eastern York

Halifax at Hamburg

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove

Biglerville at Pequea Valley

Week 2

Thursday, August 31

Non-League

Annville-Cleona at Elco

Cedar Crest at CD East

Garden Spot at Lebanon

Upper Perkiomen at Schuylkill Valley

Friday, September 1

Non-League

Manheim Central vs. Smyrna, Del., 3:30 p.m. (Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic, Salesianum, Del.)

Executive Education Academy at Berks Catholic, 5 p.m.

Hempfield at York

Manheim Township at Dallastown

McCaskey at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn Manor

Muhlenberg at Reading

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone

Exeter at Boyertown

Carlisle at Governor Mifflin

Ephrata at Warwick

Conrad Weiser at Fleetwood

Solanco at Cocalico

Twin Valley at Lower Dauphin

Donegal at York Suburban

Wyomissing at Pottsville

Hanover at Columbia

Hamburg at Warrior Run

York Tech at Kutztown

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon

Saturday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Pequea Valley at Octorara, 11 a.m.

Week 3

Friday, September 8

Non-League

Wilson at Martin Luther King, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Warwick

Hempfield at Central York

Harrisburg at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Cedar Cliff

Penn Manor at Solanco

Reading at Red Lion

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley

Exeter at West York

Boyertown at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Ephrata

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Muhlenberg at Daniel Boone

Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown

Fleetwood at Upper Perkiomen

Twin Valley at Conrad Weiser

Pope John Paul II at Berks Catholic

Palmyra at Donegal

Columbia at Elco

Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg

Lancaster Catholic at Octorara

Wyomissing at Trinity

Annville-Cleona at Littlestown

Fairfield at Hamburg

Kutztown at Pottsville Nativity BVM

Pequea Valley at Hanover

Susquenita at Schuylkill Valley

Saturday, September 9

Non-League

Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 4

Friday, September 15

Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at McCaskey

Reading at Wilson

Section 2

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Governor Mifflin at Exeter

Muhlenberg at Lebanon

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Garden Spot

Ephrata at Solanco

Fleetwood at Twin Valley

Section 4

Cocalico at Octorara

Conrad Weiser at Elco

Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Hamburg

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Kutztown

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Non-League

Spring-Ford at Manheim Township

Elizabethtown at Red Lion

Saturday, September 16

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Non-League

Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.

Week 5

Friday, September 22

Section 1

Wilson at Cedar Crest

Manheim Township at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Reading

Section 2

Muhlenberg at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Exeter

Warwick at Manheim Central

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Ephrata

Twin Valley at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Fleetwood

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico

Octorara at Conrad Weiser

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Columbia

Hamburg at Kutztown

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Schuylkill Valley

Non-League

McCaskey at Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Saturday, September 23

Section 4

Elco at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Week 6

Friday, September 29

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Reading

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon

Exeter at Warwick

Manheim Central at Muhlenberg

Section 3

Elizabethtown at Daniel Boone

Ephrata at Garden Spot

Twin Valley at Solanco

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Conrad Weiser

Cocalico at Elco

Octorara at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 5

Kutztown at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Pequea Valley

Lancaster Catholic at Hamburg

Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley

Non-League

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Fleetwood at Kennard-Dale

Saturday, September 30

Section 4

Donegal at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Week 7

Friday, October 6

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township

Wilson at Hempfield

Reading at McCaskey

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Governor Mifflin

Exeter at Muhlenberg

Lebanon at Manheim Central

Section 3

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Twin Valley

Section 4

Wyomissing at Cocalico

Conrad Weiser at Donegal

Elco at Octorara

Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Columbia

Pequea Valley at Hamburg

Northern Lebanon at Kutztown

Non-League

Penn Manor at Daniel Boone

Souderton at Warwick

Saturday, October 7

Section 3

Ephrata at Fleetwood

Week 8

Friday, October 13

Section 1

McCaskey at Cedar Crest

Reading at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at Wilson

Section 2

Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley

Governor Mifflin at Lebanon

Muhlenberg at Warwick

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Solanco

Fleetwood at Elizabethtown

Twin Valley at Ephrata

Section 4

Cocalico at Donegal

Octorara at Berks Catholic

Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 5

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Northern Lebanon

Hamburg at Schuylkill Valley

Kutztown at Lancaster Catholic

Non-League

Hempfield at Exeter

Garden Spot at Central Mountain

Saturday, October 14

Section 4

Conrad Weiser at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Week 9

Thursday, October 19

Non-League

Central York at Reading

Friday, October 20

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield

Manheim Township at Penn Manor

Wilson at McCaskey

Section 2

Exeter at Conestoga Valley

Governor Mifflin at Manheim Central

Lebanon at Warwick

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Twin Valley

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot

Solanco at Fleetwood

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conrad Weiser

Donegal at Elco

Section 5

Schuylkill Valley at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Kutztown

Northern Lebanon at Hamburg

Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley

Non-League

Ephrata at Muhlenberg

Saturday, October 21

Section 4

Conrad Weiser at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Week 10

Thursday, October 26

Non-League

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Friday, October 27

Section 1

Reading at Hempfield

Manheim Township at Wilson

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Muhlenberg

Manheim Central at Exeter

Warwick at Governor Mifflin

Section 3

Fleetwood at Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown at Ephrata

Solanco at Garden Spot

Section 4

Elco at Berks Catholic

Cocalico at Conrad Weiser

Donegal at Octorara

Wyomissing at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Hamburg at Columbia

Kutztown at Pequea Valley

Schuylkill Valley at Lancaster Catholic

Non-League

Hatboro-Horsham at Twin Valley

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Spring Grove High School hosts inaugural York-Adams Student Leadership Summit

Before You Leave, Check This Out