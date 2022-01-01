Lions look to new face to step up in Outback Bowl

Fans enjoy day at Clearwater Beach

In Tampa, the change in temperature isn't the only difference for the Nittany Lions this weekend.

After opening as a 2.5 point favorite, Penn State are now underdogs against the Hogs, but the mood still high for the Penn State team in Florida.

Clearwater beach plays host to Outback Bowl Beach Day, which was a fun day under the sun for the Nittany lion "snow birds."

Penn State's offensive line has struggled all year, so they'll insert a new tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who will see his first game action. Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurchich says he's ready to see him in action.

"He is athletic enough to be productive for us … It is important for us to play well and feed off confidence and he has to get confident and trust himself...there is going to be some nerve early"

That is a big key - there's a lot of change with, including on defense as Anthony Pointdexter will call plays.

Curtis Jacobs, a sophomore linebacker, has a lot of confidence in a new voice.

"Coach Dex is a really smart defensive minded coach so I really think we are going to come out firing."

Dex not the only difference, the defense will see new guys all over the place due to opt outs.

Those new players, Jacobs says, have waited and are anxious to step in.

"You have got guys that haven't played all year and they are getting angry about that and finally have that chance now you don't have a choice you have to have that next man up mentality or you are going to get beat …."