Outback Bowl Preview: Penn State vs. Arkansas

The Nittany Lions (7-5) face the Razorbacks (8-4) for the first time on New Year's Day in Tampa, Fla.

YORK, Pa. — Penn State will take on Arkansas for the first time in program history on New Year's Day at the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The game will kick off at noon on ESPN2.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

ABOUT PENN STATE: Saturday's game will be the 26th New Year's Day bowl game in program history for the Nittany Lions, who have gone 3-1 in four previous Outback Bowl appearances. Penn State is appearing in a bowl game for the 51st time and the seventh time under head coach James Franklin.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Penn State and Arkansas. The Lions are 24-23 all-time against members of the SEC, including a 28-20 victory over Auburn this season.

Penn State will be missing several key players on Saturday, as four defensive starters and top receiver Jahan Dotson have all opted out of playing.

Defensive lineman and Temple University transfer Arnold Ebiketie announced his decision to skip the game on Tuesday, joining safety Jaquan Brisker and linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

Dotson also declared he was missing the game to focus on preparation for the NFL Draft.

Brisker, Ebiketie, and Dotson are all All-Big Ten First Team selections.

Brisker had 64 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions, while Ebiketie had 62 stops, 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Dotson is the only Power Five receiver with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns through their first 12 games of the season.

Penn State will have starting quarterback Sean Clifford back under center. Clifford announced earlier this month he will return for a sixth season in Happy Valley. Clifford threw for 2,912 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season as a starter.

ABOUT ARKANSAS: The Razorbacks went 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play this season and defeated Missouri 34-17 in their last regular-season game. Their biggest wins this season came against No. 15 Texas (40-21), No. 7 Texas A&M (20-10) and No. 17 Mississippi State (31-28).

Sam Pittman, who is in his second season, has guided Arkansas to an 11-11 overall record.

Arkansas is averaging 31.5 points per game (44th nationally), 440.9 total yards (30th), 223.6 passing yards (73rd) and 217.3 rushing yards (13th).

QB K.J. Jefferson has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,578 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He's also rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Treylon Burks has 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranks 11th in the nation in receiving touchdowns, 25th in receiving yards and 22nd in receiving yards per game (92.0).

Arkansas is allowing 24.0 points per game (46th nationally), 371.4 total yards (58th), 215.5 passing yards (44th) and 155.9 rushing yards (73rd).

LB Bumper Pool paces the Razorbacks with 120 tackles and has 7.5 tackles for loss, while fellow LB Grant Morgan, the Burlsworth Trophy winner, has recorded 96 tackles, with seven tackles for loss, and an interception.

LB Hayden Henry leads Arkansas with 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to go with 94 tackles.