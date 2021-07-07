Reminder: PA Turnpike toll increase goes into effect this weekend

In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576).

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission issued a reminder to drivers Thursday that the toll increase announced earlier this year will go into effect just after midnight on Sunday.

In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh.

This is the first time in six years that the annual increase has been less than 6%, the PTC said.

"Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is generally required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the PTC’s required payments to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under the state’s Acts 44 and 89," the PTC said in a press release.

Act 44 of 2007 required the PTC to provide PennDOT with $450 million annually for highways, bridges, and public transit, while Act 89 of 2013 modified those payments and dedicated the full amount to public transit, according to the PTC.

Under Act 89, the PTC’s annual transit payments to PennDOT will be reduced to $50 million in July 2022, and $450 million will be provided from the state’s General Fund, the PTC said.

The PTC made its final $450 million payment in July 2021, bringing the total amount it transferred to $8 billion since 2007.

The $50 million annual payments — which commence next summer and run through July 2057 — will result in nearly $1.8 billion more to be transferred, the PTC said.

Here are a few examples of rate changes customers will see this weekend, according to the PTC:

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll By Plate customers.

The passenger-vehicle toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

E-ZPass drivers will continue to pay the lowest toll rates across the PA Turnpike, with some customers saving nearly 60%, the PTC said.

To sign up for E-ZPass online or find a nearby E-ZPass retailer, click here.

All customers can now download the PTC’s PA Toll Pay smartphone app. E-ZPass customers can easily manage and update their accounts with the app, and Toll By Plate customers can use it to create an autopay account and save 15% on invoices. To pay a PA Turnpike Toll By Plate invoice, click here.

After the 2022 increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plates rates for both passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.