Week 8 Game of the Week Preview - Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Our HSFF game of the week is Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg!

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP AND PIAA QUARTERFINALS

Elco (7-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at L-S

About Elco: The Raiders captured the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 championship in the regular season, and opened the District 3 playoffs with a 42-7 rout of Northern York in last week's semifinals. Their reward is a rematch with Lampeter-Strasburg, who knocked them out of the playoffs last year with a 34-7 rout in Lampeter. Friday's meeting will mark the third straight year that Elco and L-S have met in Districts; the Pioneers ripped the Raiders 37-0 in 2018.

This year's Raiders rely heavily on their running game. Quarterback Bradon Bohannon, a four-year starter, has attempted just 15 passes all season. In last week's victory over Northern, Elco did not call a single passing play.

But Bohannon is still a vital cog in the offense. He's the team's leading rusher, with 938 yards and 17 touchdowns on 123 attempts. The Williams brothers -- Jake, a freshman, and Luke, a junior, have combined for 1,054 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Against Northern, Jake Williams rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added a back-breaking touchdown by scooping up a blocked field goal and taking it to the house late in the first half, when the game was still close. Luke Williams added 86 yards and two scores on seven carries, while Bohannon lugged the ball 13 times for 136 yards and a pair of TDs.

Elco is making its second appearance in a district title game. The Raiders lost 28-0 to Wyomissing in the 2001 Class 2A championship. Elco is 2-5 all-time in the playoffs.

About L-S: The Pioneers are seeking their second straight district title. They upended Berks Catholic 35-21 in last year's final before bowing out of States with a loss to Thomas Jefferson.

This year, L-S joined Elco and Warwick as one of three teams to make it through the regular season without a loss. The Pioneers captured the Section 3 championship. They rank fourth among all L-L League offenses, averaging 374 yards per game, while boasting the league's stingiest defense (187 yards per game).

L-S has a wide-open offense that spreads the wealth among several players. At least seven Pioneers have logged 10 or more carries this season. Drew Harris is the team's top rusher, with 406 yards and five touchdowns on 78 attempts. Quarterback Sean McTaggart is second, with 354 yards and seven scores on 74 carries. He's also completed 64 of 106 passes for 1,122 yards and 21 scores.

In the Pioneers' 56-35 victory over Conrad Weiser in the semifinals, McTaggart threw for 353 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns.

Austin Stoltzfus leads a quartet of Pioneer receivers with 11 catches for 334 yards and six TDs.

L-S is 2-1 all-time in district championship games and has an 18-11 overall playoff record.