Week 7 Game of the Week Preview - Northern York at Elco

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Northern York (5-1) at Elco (6-0)
Elco, the L-L League Section 4 champ, is making its second straight District 3 playoff appearance. The Raiders lost to L-S in the semifinals last year.
Senior quarterback Braden Bohannon, a four-year starter, is Elco's top player on offense. He's the Raiders' leading rusher, with 802 yards and 15 touchdowns on 110 attempts. He's also completed 8 of 15 passes for 217 yards and three scores.
Like Elco, Northern York's offense relies on a veteran dual threat quarterback. Senior Jordan Heisey has a team-high 519 yards and six touchdowns on 73 carries, and has completed 40 of 81 pass attempts for 543 yards and two scores.
The Polar Bears lost in their last outing, dropping a 22-0 decision to Waynesboro last Friday. The loss snapped Northern's five-game winning streak.