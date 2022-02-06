Warriors walk-off win in extras over Township

Warwick's pitcher Matt Seibert comes in clutch in walk-off win.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A meeting between two teams that has been rescheduled multiple times this season. Today, was no different playing for the 6A District III title. The meeting between Lititz Pike or Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League foes, Manheim Township and Warwick.

This game screamed defense with a capital D. Both teams coming up with some big defensive plays. So much that the game went scoreless through regulation and pushed the game in to extras. In the bottom of the eight, leave it to the pitcher. Warwick's Matt Seibert not only threw the heat on the mound but, with a runner on first, hit a walk-off double into right field.

"When we came into it, we were not expecting one-nothing game going into extras. Just like that, it was different. But they are very good. Beating a very good team in the final and beating your rival, next door, feels very good," said Seibert.