Wildcats go back-to-back in 1A softball

Wildcats claim back-to-back titles over their rivals while Millersburg plays final game in their proud history.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — They say the third time is the charm, and if that is true softball fans were in for a treat as Halifax and rival Millersburg squared off in the District III softball championship for the third straight year.

Last year the Wildcats won the title while the Indians claimed the 2019 championship.

Before the game it was easy to see that Halifax was slightly "looser" in their pregame attitude. After all they are the defending champs and they did beat Millersburg twice during the regular season.

For the Indians there was a little added pressure in this one as a loss would not only end their season but also their program. Millersburg is set to join a co-op with Upper Dauphin next season.

Wildcats senior Mackenzie Sawdey was dominant on the mound pitching a shutout and the Wildcat lineup came up with big hit after big hit to claim a 7-0 victory and their fourth District III 1A title.

