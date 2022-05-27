Delone Catholic uses late inning rally to win District III 2A baseball crown

Fast start and strong finish give Squires their second District III 2A title.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The District III 2A baseball title brought Camp Hill and Delone Catholic to Messiah University's Athletic Complex.

The top seed and defending champs, Camp Hill did not face Delone Catholic this season but they know them well especially in the playoffs. Delone may just have one prior district championship (2013) but they have found pretty good success against Camp Hill in the playoffs winning the four previous match-ups.

What do the prior meetings and history tell us about this game, absolutely nothing. Delone came out swinging and took an early lead before Camp Hill would tie it at 3-3. The Squires then used a late rally to claim a 5-3 victory.