High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

The FOX43 High School Frenzy Game of the Week is Lower Dauphin (2-0) at Elizabethtown (2-0). It will be streamed live in partnership with High School Sports Live.

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams.

The action continues with four games on Saturday.

The FOX43 sports team will preview all the action with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., followed by highlights, interviews and insights in the Frenzy Post-Game Show at 11 p.m.

Here's the entire Week 3 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Non-League

Warwick (0-2) at Cedar Crest (2-0)

Central York (1-1) at Hempfield (2-0)

Cedar Cliff (1-1) at McCaskey (1-1)

Solanco (2-0) at Penn Manor (1-1)

Red Lion (2-0) at Reading (2-0)

Martin Luther King (1-1) at Wilson (1-1)

Conestoga Valley (1-1) at Garden Spot (2-0)

West York (0-2) at Exeter Township (1-1)

Governor Mifflin (0-2) at Boyertown (2-0)

Ephrata (1-1) at Lebanon (0-2)

Cocalico (1-1) at Manheim Central (2-0)

Daniel Boone (0-2) at Muhlenberg (1-1)

Elizabethtown (2-0) at Lower Dauphin (2-0)

Upper Perkiomen (1-1) at Fleetwood (1-1)

Conrad Weiser (1-1) at Twin Valley (1-1)

Donegal (0-2) at Palmyra (1-1)

ELCO (2-0) at Columbia (2-0)

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Kennard-Dale (0-2)

Octorara (1-1) at Lancaster Catholic (2-0)

Littlestown (0-2) at Annville-Cleona (1-1)

Fairfield (0-2) at Hamburg (2-0)

Nativity BVM (1-1) at Kutztown (0-2)

Pequea Valley (0-2) at Hanover (0-2)

Schuylkill Valley (0-2) at Susquenita (1-1)

Miffiln County (2-0) at Altoona (2-0)

Carlisle (2-0) at William Penn (0-2)

Central Dauphin (0-2) at Coatesville (2-0)

Northeastern (1-1) at Central Dauphin East (1-1)

Chambersburg (1-1) at Waynesboro (1-1)

Hollidaysburg (0-2) at State College (2-0)

Bishop McDevitt (0-1) at La Salle College (1-1)

Hershey (0-2) at Dallastown (0-2)

Milton Hershey (2-0) at East Pennsboro (2-0)

Mechanicsburg (0-2) at Red Land (0-2)

Gettysburg (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-0)

Delone Catholic (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (2-0)

Northern (1-1) at Dover (1-1)

Shippensburg (2-0) at Spring Grove (2-0)

Susquehanna Township at Middletown, cancelled

Big Spring (0-2) at Newport (0-2)

Camp Hill (2-0) at Upper Dauphin (1-1)

West Perry (2-0) at Juniata (1-1)

Hancock (0-1) at Halifax (0-2)

Biglerville (1-1) at James Buchanan (2-0)

Line Mountain (0-2) at Tri-Valley (2-0)

South Western (2-0) at New Oxford (2-0)

Bermudian Springs (0-2) at Susquehannock (1-1)

York Catholic (0-2) at York Suburban (1-1)

Open Dates: Eastern York, Steelton-Highspire

Saturday, Sept. 10

Non-League

Manheim Township (1-1) at Harrisburg (1-0), 1 p.m.

Trinity (1-1) at Wyomissing (2-0), 1:30 p.m.

Berks Catholic (0-2) at Pope John Paul II (2-0), 1 p.m.