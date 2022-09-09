High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams.
The action continues with four games on Saturday.
This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Elizabethtown (2-0) against Lower Dauphin (2-0) at Hersheypark Stadium.
The game will be streamed live via High School Sports Live on Antenna TV and on FOX43+.
The FOX43 sports team will preview all the action with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., followed by highlights, interviews and insights in the Frenzy Post-Game Show at 11 p.m.
Here's the entire Week 3 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Non-League
Warwick (0-2) at Cedar Crest (2-0)
Central York (1-1) at Hempfield (2-0)
Cedar Cliff (1-1) at McCaskey (1-1)
Solanco (2-0) at Penn Manor (1-1)
Red Lion (2-0) at Reading (2-0)
Martin Luther King (1-1) at Wilson (1-1)
Conestoga Valley (1-1) at Garden Spot (2-0)
West York (0-2) at Exeter Township (1-1)
Governor Mifflin (0-2) at Boyertown (2-0)
Ephrata (1-1) at Lebanon (0-2)
Cocalico (1-1) at Manheim Central (2-0)
Daniel Boone (0-2) at Muhlenberg (1-1)
Elizabethtown (2-0) at Lower Dauphin (2-0)
Upper Perkiomen (1-1) at Fleetwood (1-1)
Conrad Weiser (1-1) at Twin Valley (1-1)
Donegal (0-2) at Palmyra (1-1)
ELCO (2-0) at Columbia (2-0)
Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Kennard-Dale (0-2)
Octorara (1-1) at Lancaster Catholic (2-0)
Littlestown (0-2) at Annville-Cleona (1-1)
Fairfield (0-2) at Hamburg (2-0)
Nativity BVM (1-1) at Kutztown (0-2)
Pequea Valley (0-2) at Hanover (0-2)
Schuylkill Valley (0-2) at Susquenita (1-1)
Miffiln County (2-0) at Altoona (2-0)
Carlisle (2-0) at William Penn (0-2)
Central Dauphin (0-2) at Coatesville (2-0)
Northeastern (1-1) at Central Dauphin East (1-1)
Chambersburg (1-1) at Waynesboro (1-1)
Hollidaysburg (0-2) at State College (2-0)
Bishop McDevitt (0-1) at La Salle College (1-1)
Hershey (0-2) at Dallastown (0-2)
Milton Hershey (2-0) at East Pennsboro (2-0)
Mechanicsburg (0-2) at Red Land (0-2)
Gettysburg (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-0)
Delone Catholic (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (2-0)
Northern (1-1) at Dover (1-1)
Shippensburg (2-0) at Spring Grove (2-0)
Susquehanna Township at Middletown, cancelled
Big Spring (0-2) at Newport (0-2)
Camp Hill (2-0) at Upper Dauphin (1-1)
West Perry (2-0) at Juniata (1-1)
Hancock (0-1) at Halifax (0-2)
Biglerville (1-1) at James Buchanan (2-0)
Line Mountain (0-2) at Tri-Valley (2-0)
South Western (2-0) at New Oxford (2-0)
Bermudian Springs (0-2) at Susquehannock (1-1)
York Catholic (0-2) at York Suburban (1-1)
Open Dates: Eastern York, Steelton-Highspire
Saturday, Sept. 10
Non-League
Manheim Township (1-1) at Harrisburg (1-0), 1 p.m.
Trinity (1-1) at Wyomissing (2-0), 1:30 p.m.
Berks Catholic (0-2) at Pope John Paul II (2-0), 1 p.m.
Northern Lebanon (0-2) at York Tech (1-10, 1 p.m.