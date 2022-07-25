x
How to watch FOX43+ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and online

Now you can watch FOX43+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, for free.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 has launched FOX43+, a new and improved streaming app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, bringing you more live and on-demand, local, and breaking news, 24/7, and on your schedule.

Easily find and watch FOX43's newscasts and access top videos and streams on your schedule, while catching up on breaking news. 

Here’s how to watch FOX43+: 

On Roku:

On Amazon Fire TV:

On Your Phone

You can always stream on the go with the FOX43 News mobile app, available on Apple’s app and Google Play stores.

iTunes: Click here to download. 

Google Play: Click here to download. 

On the mobile app you can get:

  • Real-time notifications for breaking news
  • The latest news as it happens in your area
  • Browse photos, news clips, and raw video
  • The most up-to-date forecast information
  • Information on school delays and closings as they happen

Here are a few examples of what you can expect to watch on FOX43+: 

Local & Original content

All of the best of FOX43 News is available to you, at your fingertips, on demand with FOX43+!

Credit: FOX43

Sports

We have the latest on all of our area teams with both coverage from our FOX43 Sports team and the Locked On Podcast network!

Credit: FOX43

VERIFY

VERIFY is debuting a new, weekly show that is dedicated to helping you separate true and false information.

Credit: TEGNA

How to submit your question to VERIFY

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at news@fox43.com

Download the FOX43 app here.

