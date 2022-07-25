How to watch FOX43+ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and online

Now you can watch FOX43+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, for free.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 has launched FOX43+, a new and improved streaming app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, bringing you more live and on-demand, local, and breaking news, 24/7, and on your schedule.

Easily find and watch FOX43's newscasts and access top videos and streams on your schedule, while catching up on breaking news.

Here’s how to watch FOX43+:

On Roku:

Search "FOX43"

Click "Add Channel" button to download

You can also load the app to your Roku from your phone or computer via their online app store.

On Amazon Fire TV:

Search "WPMT"

Click "Get" to download

You can also load the app to your Amazon Fire device from your phone or computer via their online app store.

On Your Phone

You can always stream on the go with the FOX43 News mobile app, available on Apple’s app and Google Play stores.

iTunes: Click here to download.

Google Play: Click here to download.

On the mobile app you can get:

Real-time notifications for breaking news

The latest news as it happens in your area

Browse photos, news clips, and raw video

The most up-to-date forecast information

Information on school delays and closings as they happen

Here are a few examples of what you can expect to watch on FOX43+:

Local & Original content

All of the best of FOX43 News is available to you, at your fingertips, on demand with FOX43+!

Sports

We have the latest on all of our area teams with both coverage from our FOX43 Sports team and the Locked On Podcast network!

VERIFY

VERIFY is debuting a new, weekly show that is dedicated to helping you separate true and false information.