High School Sports Live to broadcast high school football games on FOX43+, Antenna TV

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 Sports and High School Sports Live is announcing a partnership to broadcast Central Pennsylvania High School Football Games on Antenna TV and on FOX43+.

High School Sports Live will provide coverage of the following games in our area:

Sept. 2 - Cumberland Valley @ Central York at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 - Elizabethtown @ Lower Dauphin at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 16 - Lancaster Catholic @ Columbia at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 - Cumberland Valley @ Harrisburg at 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 29 - Central Dauphin @ Carlisle at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 - Northern @ East Pennsboro at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 14 - Chambersburg @ C.D. East at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 20 - Steel-High @ Trinity at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 21 - Hershey @ Lower Dauphin at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Central York @ York at 7:00 p.m.

District Championships TBA

High School Sports Live will provide pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. for 7:00 p.m. starts, and at 12:30 p.m. for the 1:00 p.m. start slated on the schedule.

HOW TO WATCH

There are a number of different ways you can watch these high school football broadcasts this season.

First, you can watch them live over the air on FOX43.2 or Antenna TV.

For Comcast customers, you can watch the broadcasts on Channel 247, and Verizon FIOS customers can view them on Channel 463.

Blue Ridge in Ephrata will be airing the games on Channel 91, and Blue Ridge customers in Newberry and Duncannon can see them on Channel 88.