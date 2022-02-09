Week 2 results & highlights | High School Football Frenzy

YORK, Pa. — Here's a look at the results and highlights from the week that was in High School Football in Central Pennsylvania.
FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK
Cumberland Valley - 35
Central York - 33
Waynesboro - 13
Hershey - 7
Central Dauphin East - 22
Cedar Crest - 29
Elizabethtown - 50
JP McCaskey - 21
Dallastown - 0
Manheim Township - 40
Penn Manor - 0
Lampeter-Strasburg - 35
Lebanon - 14
Garden Spot - 46
Immaculata - 34
Manheim Central - 34 (OT)
Warwick - 21
Ephrata - 29
Daniel Boone - 7
Conestoga Valley - 42
Cocalico - 7
Solanco - 21
York - 32
Hempfield - 35
Octorara - 35
Pequea Valley - 0
Fairfield - 7
Eastern York - 24
York Suburban - 41
Donegal - 18
Camp Hill - 20
York Catholic - 7
Red Lion - 45
West York - 32
South Western - 41
Dover - 13
Columbia - 30
Hanover - 7
Spring Grove - 33
Kennard-Dale - 28
Littlestown - 7
Susquehannock - 10
Cedar Cliff - 16
Mechanicsburg - 7
Northeastern - 18
Red Land - 10
Roman Catholic - 41
Trinity - 14
Palmyra - 7
East Pennsboro - 27
Governor Mifflin -14
Carlisle - 48
Big Spring - 21
Shippensburg - 35
New Oxford - 28
Gettysburg - 14
Susquenita - 42
Biglerville - 0
Boiling Springs - 44
Bermudian Springs - 7
Chambersburg - 23
Northern York - 16
Wilson - 17
Central Dauphin - 10
Westinghouse - 39
Steel-High - 18
Newport - 0
West Perry - 55
Halifax - 14
Midd-West - 48
Clear Spring - 6
James Buchanan - 14
Upper Dauphin - 49
Shenandoah Valley - 8
Lower Dauphin - 17
Twin Valley - 14
Shikellamy - 13
Mifflin County - 35
Juniata - 14
Selinsgrove - 17
Berkeley Springs - 7
Greencastle-Antrim - 53