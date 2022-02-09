x
Sports

Week 2 results & highlights | High School Football Frenzy

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from across Central Pennsylvania's high school football action in Week 2.

YORK, Pa. — Here's a look at the results and highlights from the week that was in High School Football in Central Pennsylvania.

FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley - 35
Central York - 33

Waynesboro - 13
Hershey - 7

Central Dauphin East - 22
Cedar Crest - 29

Elizabethtown - 50
JP McCaskey - 21

Dallastown - 0
Manheim Township - 40

Penn Manor - 0
Lampeter-Strasburg - 35

Lebanon - 14
Garden Spot - 46

Immaculata - 34
Manheim Central - 34 (OT)

Warwick - 21
Ephrata - 29

Daniel Boone - 7
Conestoga Valley - 42

Cocalico - 7
Solanco - 21  

York - 32
Hempfield - 35

Octorara - 35
Pequea Valley - 0

Fairfield - 7
Eastern York - 24

York Suburban - 41
Donegal - 18 

Camp Hill - 20
York Catholic - 7

Red Lion - 45
West York - 32

South Western - 41
Dover - 13

Columbia - 30
Hanover - 7

Spring Grove - 33
Kennard-Dale - 28        

Littlestown - 7
Susquehannock - 10

Cedar Cliff - 16
Mechanicsburg - 7

Northeastern - 18
Red Land - 10

Roman Catholic - 41
Trinity - 14

Palmyra - 7
East Pennsboro - 27

Governor Mifflin -14
Carlisle - 48

Big Spring - 21
Shippensburg - 35

New Oxford - 28
Gettysburg - 14

Susquenita - 42
Biglerville - 0

Boiling Springs - 44
Bermudian Springs - 7

Chambersburg - 23
Northern York - 16

Wilson - 17
Central Dauphin - 10     

Westinghouse - 39
Steel-High - 18    

Newport - 0
West Perry - 55

Halifax - 14
Midd-West - 48

Clear Spring - 6
James Buchanan - 14

Upper Dauphin - 49
Shenandoah Valley - 8

Lower Dauphin - 17
Twin Valley - 14

Shikellamy - 13
Mifflin County - 35

Juniata - 14
Selinsgrove - 17

Berkeley Springs - 7
Greencastle-Antrim - 53

