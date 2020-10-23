x
High School Football: Schedule, Scores, highlights for Oct. 23-24

We'll have final scores of games and highlights of all the action right here.
Credit: FOX43

PENNSYLVANIA, USA —

Friday, October 23

L-L League Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Wilson

McCaskey at Manheim Township

L-L League Section 2

Cocalico at Warwick

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown

L-L League Section 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata

Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot

Donegal at Lebanon

L-L League Section 4

Octorara at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Mid-Penn Non-Conference 

Newport at Line Mountain

Fleetwood at Upper Dauphin

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

Middletown at Trinity

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry

Waynesboro at Mechancsburg

Susquehanna Township at Northern York

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at CD East

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

Hershey at Lower Dauphin

Palmyra at Mifflin County

Mid-Penn Liberty

Halifax at Susquenita

James Buchanan at Juniata

YAIAA Division I

Dallastown at Central York

William Penn at Northeastern

Spring Grove at Red Lion

Dover at South Western

YAIAA Division II

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at New Oxford

West York at York Suburban

YAIAA Division III

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs

York Tech at Fairfield

Biglerville at Hanover

Delone Catholic at York Catholic

Saturday, October 24

Mid-Penn Non-League

Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, noon

