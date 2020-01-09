Ready for some football? Here's the 2020 schedule for the L-L League, Mid-Penn, and YAIAA seasons

High school football's COVID-19 shortened season gets underway on Sept. 18. Here's every game on the docket in the midstate's three major conferences.

Here's the 2020 high school football schedule for Central Pennsylvania's three conferences: the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

All three conferences are playing in shortened seasons due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The L-L League and YAIAA get their seasons underway on Sept. 17-18, while the Mid-Penn will wait until Sept. 25 to get going.

If you'd like to see the schedules broken down by conference:

All games listed below are subject to change due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 outbreak. All kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 17

Non-League

Jenkintown at Pequea Valley

YAIAA Division II

Eastern York at York Suburban

Friday, Sept. 18

L-L League

Manheim Central at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Exeter

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Warwick at Penn Manor

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Elco at Ephrata

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon

YAIAA Division I

Red Lion at Central York

Spring Grove at Northeastern

Dover at William Penn

Dallastown at South Western

YAIAA Division II

Susquehannock at New Oxford

West York at Gettysburg

YAIAA Division III

York Tech at Delone Catholic

Biglerville at Fairfield

Bermudian Springs at Hanover

Littlestown at York Catholic

Saturday, Sept. 19

Non-League

Octorara at Academy of New Church

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 25

L-L League Section 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Hempfield

Wilson at Manheim Township

L-L League Section 2

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Solanco

L-L League Section 3

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon

Garden Spot at Ephrata

L-L League Section 4

Columbia at Pequea Valley

Annville-Cleona at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Octorara

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

James Buchanan at Big Spring

Susquenita at Boiling Springs

Line Mountain at Camp Hill

Juniata at Middletown

Newport at Trinity

Palmyra at Hollidaysburg

Hamburg at Halifax

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern York at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Waynesboro

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona

Exeter Township at Carlisle

CD East at State College

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Hershey

YAIAA Division I

Northeastern at Dallastown

Central York at Dover

South Western at Red Lion

William Penn at Spring Grove

YAIAA Division II

New Oxford at Eastern York

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at Susquehannock

YAIAA Division III

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs

York Catholic at Biglerville

Delone Catholic at Littlestown

Saturday, Sept. 26

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, noon

YAIAA Division III

Hanover at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, October 1

Mid-Penn Liberty

Newport at Susquenita

Friday, October 2

L-L League Section 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Wilson

L-L League Section 2

Cocalico at Solanco

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Warwick

L-L League Section 3

Lebanon at Ephrata

Donegal at Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg

L-L League Section 4

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Octorara at Columbia

Pequea Valley at Elco

Mid-Penn Non-League

Mifflin County at Governor Mifflin

Line Mountain at Upper Dauphin

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Big Spring

Boiling Springs at Trinity

Steelton-Highspire at Middletown

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg

Northern York at West Perry

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Hollidaysburg at Altoona

Carlisle at Chambersburg

CD East at Cumberland Valley

State College at Central Dauphin

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Hershey

Palmyra at Red Land

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata at Halifax

YAIAA Division I

Spring Grove at Dover

Red Lion at Northeastern

Dallastown at William Penn

Central York at South Western

YAIAA Division II

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford

Eastern York at Gettysburg

Susquehannock at West York

YAIAA Division III

Biglerville at Delone Catholic

Hanover at Fairfield

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic

Saturday, October 3

YAIAA Division III

Littlestown at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 4

Friday, October 9

L-L League Section 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest

Manheim Township at Penn Manor

Wilson at McCaskey

L-L League Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico

Warwick at Elizabethtown

Solanco at Manheim Central

L-L League Section 3

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal

Garden Spot at Lebanon

L-L League Section 4

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Columbia at Northern Lebanon

Elco at Octorara

Mid-Penn Non-League

Juniata at Lower Dauphin

Halifax at Line Mountain

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Boiling Springs

Middletown at Camp Hill

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Northern York

Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Altoona

Central Dauphin at Carlisle

CD East at Hollidaysburg

Cumberland Valley at State College

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff

Hershey at Palmyra

Mifflin County at Red Land

Mid-Penn Liberty

James Buchanan at Newport

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin

YAIAA Division I

Spring Grove at Central York

Dover at Dallastown

William Penn at Red Lion

Northeastern at South Western

YAIAA Division II

West York at Eastern York

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale

New Oxford at York Suburban

YAIAA Division III

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs

York Tech at Biglerville

York Catholic at Fairfield

Littlestown at Hanover

Saturday, October 10

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Week 5

Friday, October 16

L-L League Section 1

Cedar Crest at Wilson

Manheim Township at Hempfield

McCaskey at Penn Manor

L-L League Section 2

Elizabethtown at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central

Warwick at Solanco

L-L League Section 3

Ephrata at Donegal

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

L-L League Section 4

Annville-Cleona at Columbia

Elco at Northern Lebanon

Octorara at Pequea Valley

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Big Spring

Boiling Springs at Middletown

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Waynesboro

Northern York at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechancsburg at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Shippensburg

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Central Dauphin

State College at Carlisle

CD East at Chambersburg

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

Mifflin County at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Red Land

Mid-Penn Liberty

Upper Dauphin at Halifax

Susquenita at James Buchanan

Juniata at Newport

YAIAA Division I

Red Lion at Dover

Central York at Northeastern

South Western at William Penn

Dallastown at Spring Grove

YAIAA Division II

Eastern York at Susquehannock

York Suburban at Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale at West York

YAIAA Division III

Fairfield at Delone Catholic

Biglerville at Littlestown

Hanover at York Catholic

Saturday, October 17

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon

YAIAA Division III

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 6

Friday, October 23

L-L League Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Wilson

McCaskey at Manheim Township

L-L League Section 2

Cocalico at Warwick

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown

L-L League Section 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata

Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot

Donegal at Lebanon

L-L League Section 4

Octorara at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

Newport at Line Mountain

Fleetwood at Upper Dauphin

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

Middletown at Trinity

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry

Waynesboro at Mechancsburg

Susquehanna Township at Northern York

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona

Central Dauphin at CD East

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

Hershey at Lower Dauphin

Palmyra at Mifflin County

Mid-Penn Liberty

Halifax at Susquenita

James Buchanan at Juniata

YAIAA Division I

Dallastown at Central York

William Penn at Northeastern

Spring Grove at Red Lion

Dover at South Western

YAIAA Division II

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at New Oxford

West York at York Suburban

YAIAA Division III

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs

York Tech at Fairfield

Biglerville at Hanover

Delone Catholic at York Catholic

Saturday, October 24

Mid-Penn Non-League

Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Week 7

Friday, October 30

Section 1-2 Crossover Games

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Hempfield

Cocalico at Manheim Township

Solanco at Penn Manor

Wilson at Manheim Central

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

Section 3-4 Crossover Games

Ephrata at Columbia

Elco at Donegal

Pequea Valley at Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Lebanon at Octorara

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg

Mid-Penn Non-League

Red Land at Twin Valley

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Big Spring

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs

Camp Hill at Trinity

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern York at Waynesboro

West Perry at Susquehanna Township

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Altoona

CD East at Carlisle

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Hershey

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra

Mid-Penn Liberty

Susquenita at Juniata

Newport at Upper Dauphin

YAIAA Division I

Red Lion at Dallastown

Northeastern at Dover

Central York at William Penn

South Western at Spring Grove

YAIAA Division II

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York

York Suburban at Susquehannock

New Oxford at West York

YAIAA Division III

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville

Hanover at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at Littlestown

Saturday, October 31

YAIAA Division III

York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 8

Friday, Nov. 6

L-L League Non-League

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown

Mid-Penn Non-League

Big Spring at Susquenita

Boiling Springs at Line Mountain

Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin

Middletown at Newport

Steelton-Highspire at Juniata

Trinity at Halifax

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Northern York

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg

Week 9

Friday, Nov. 13

Mid-Penn Non-League

Northern York at Red Land