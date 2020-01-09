Ready for some football? Here's the 2020 schedule for the L-L League, Mid-Penn, and YAIAA seasons

Here's the 2020 high school football schedule for Central Pennsylvania's three conferences: the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.
All three conferences are playing in shortened seasons due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The L-L League and YAIAA get their seasons underway on Sept. 17-18, while the Mid-Penn will wait until Sept. 25 to get going.
If you'd like to see the schedules broken down by conference:
All games listed below are subject to change due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 outbreak. All kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 17
Non-League
Jenkintown at Pequea Valley
YAIAA Division II
Eastern York at York Suburban
Friday, Sept. 18
L-L League
Manheim Central at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Exeter
Elizabethtown at McCaskey
Warwick at Penn Manor
Governor Mifflin at Wilson
Garden Spot at Cocalico
Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley
Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco
Elco at Ephrata
Annville-Cleona at Donegal
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Lebanon at Northern Lebanon
YAIAA Division I
Red Lion at Central York
Spring Grove at Northeastern
Dover at William Penn
Dallastown at South Western
YAIAA Division II
Susquehannock at New Oxford
West York at Gettysburg
YAIAA Division III
York Tech at Delone Catholic
Biglerville at Fairfield
Bermudian Springs at Hanover
Littlestown at York Catholic
Saturday, Sept. 19
Non-League
Octorara at Academy of New Church
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 25
L-L League Section 1
Cedar Crest at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Hempfield
Wilson at Manheim Township
L-L League Section 2
Manheim Central at Cocalico
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Solanco
L-L League Section 3
Donegal at Lancaster Catholic
Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon
Garden Spot at Ephrata
L-L League Section 4
Columbia at Pequea Valley
Annville-Cleona at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Octorara
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
James Buchanan at Big Spring
Susquenita at Boiling Springs
Line Mountain at Camp Hill
Juniata at Middletown
Newport at Trinity
Palmyra at Hollidaysburg
Hamburg at Halifax
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern York at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township
West Perry at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Waynesboro
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona
Exeter Township at Carlisle
CD East at State College
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
Red Land at Hershey
YAIAA Division I
Northeastern at Dallastown
Central York at Dover
South Western at Red Lion
William Penn at Spring Grove
YAIAA Division II
New Oxford at Eastern York
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg at Susquehannock
YAIAA Division III
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs
York Catholic at Biglerville
Delone Catholic at Littlestown
Saturday, Sept. 26
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, noon
YAIAA Division III
Hanover at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 3
Thursday, October 1
Mid-Penn Liberty
Newport at Susquenita
Friday, October 2
L-L League Section 1
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Wilson
L-L League Section 2
Cocalico at Solanco
Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central at Warwick
L-L League Section 3
Lebanon at Ephrata
Donegal at Garden Spot
Lancaster Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg
L-L League Section 4
Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Octorara at Columbia
Pequea Valley at Elco
Mid-Penn Non-League
Mifflin County at Governor Mifflin
Line Mountain at Upper Dauphin
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Big Spring
Boiling Springs at Trinity
Steelton-Highspire at Middletown
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg
Northern York at West Perry
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Hollidaysburg at Altoona
Carlisle at Chambersburg
CD East at Cumberland Valley
State College at Central Dauphin
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Hershey
Palmyra at Red Land
Mid-Penn Liberty
Juniata at Halifax
YAIAA Division I
Spring Grove at Dover
Red Lion at Northeastern
Dallastown at William Penn
Central York at South Western
YAIAA Division II
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford
Eastern York at Gettysburg
Susquehannock at West York
YAIAA Division III
Biglerville at Delone Catholic
Hanover at Fairfield
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic
Saturday, October 3
YAIAA Division III
Littlestown at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 4
Friday, October 9
L-L League Section 1
Hempfield at Cedar Crest
Manheim Township at Penn Manor
Wilson at McCaskey
L-L League Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Cocalico
Warwick at Elizabethtown
Solanco at Manheim Central
L-L League Section 3
Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic
Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal
Garden Spot at Lebanon
L-L League Section 4
Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley
Columbia at Northern Lebanon
Elco at Octorara
Mid-Penn Non-League
Juniata at Lower Dauphin
Halifax at Line Mountain
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at Boiling Springs
Middletown at Camp Hill
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Northern York
Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Altoona
Central Dauphin at Carlisle
CD East at Hollidaysburg
Cumberland Valley at State College
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff
Hershey at Palmyra
Mifflin County at Red Land
Mid-Penn Liberty
James Buchanan at Newport
Susquenita at Upper Dauphin
YAIAA Division I
Spring Grove at Central York
Dover at Dallastown
William Penn at Red Lion
Northeastern at South Western
YAIAA Division II
West York at Eastern York
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale
New Oxford at York Suburban
YAIAA Division III
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs
York Tech at Biglerville
York Catholic at Fairfield
Littlestown at Hanover
Saturday, October 10
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Week 5
Friday, October 16
L-L League Section 1
Cedar Crest at Wilson
Manheim Township at Hempfield
McCaskey at Penn Manor
L-L League Section 2
Elizabethtown at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central
Warwick at Solanco
L-L League Section 3
Ephrata at Donegal
Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg
Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
L-L League Section 4
Annville-Cleona at Columbia
Elco at Northern Lebanon
Octorara at Pequea Valley
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Big Spring
Boiling Springs at Middletown
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Waynesboro
Northern York at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechancsburg at Susquehanna Township
West Perry at Shippensburg
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Central Dauphin
State College at Carlisle
CD East at Chambersburg
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra
Mifflin County at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Red Land
Mid-Penn Liberty
Upper Dauphin at Halifax
Susquenita at James Buchanan
Juniata at Newport
YAIAA Division I
Red Lion at Dover
Central York at Northeastern
South Western at William Penn
Dallastown at Spring Grove
YAIAA Division II
Eastern York at Susquehannock
York Suburban at Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale at West York
YAIAA Division III
Fairfield at Delone Catholic
Biglerville at Littlestown
Hanover at York Catholic
Saturday, October 17
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, noon
YAIAA Division III
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 6
Friday, October 23
L-L League Section 1
Penn Manor at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Wilson
McCaskey at Manheim Township
L-L League Section 2
Cocalico at Warwick
Solanco at Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central at Elizabethtown
L-L League Section 3
Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata
Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot
Donegal at Lebanon
L-L League Section 4
Octorara at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
Newport at Line Mountain
Fleetwood at Upper Dauphin
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
Middletown at Trinity
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry
Waynesboro at Mechancsburg
Susquehanna Township at Northern York
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Altoona
Central Dauphin at CD East
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
Hershey at Lower Dauphin
Palmyra at Mifflin County
Mid-Penn Liberty
Halifax at Susquenita
James Buchanan at Juniata
YAIAA Division I
Dallastown at Central York
William Penn at Northeastern
Spring Grove at Red Lion
Dover at South Western
YAIAA Division II
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg at New Oxford
West York at York Suburban
YAIAA Division III
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs
York Tech at Fairfield
Biglerville at Hanover
Delone Catholic at York Catholic
Saturday, October 24
Mid-Penn Non-League
Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Week 7
Friday, October 30
Section 1-2 Crossover Games
Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown
Warwick at Hempfield
Cocalico at Manheim Township
Solanco at Penn Manor
Wilson at Manheim Central
McCaskey at Conestoga Valley
Section 3-4 Crossover Games
Ephrata at Columbia
Elco at Donegal
Pequea Valley at Garden Spot
Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona
Lebanon at Octorara
Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg
Mid-Penn Non-League
Red Land at Twin Valley
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown at Big Spring
Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs
Camp Hill at Trinity
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern York at Waynesboro
West Perry at Susquehanna Township
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Altoona
CD East at Carlisle
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Hershey
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra
Mid-Penn Liberty
Susquenita at Juniata
Newport at Upper Dauphin
YAIAA Division I
Red Lion at Dallastown
Northeastern at Dover
Central York at William Penn
South Western at Spring Grove
YAIAA Division II
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York
York Suburban at Susquehannock
New Oxford at West York
YAIAA Division III
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville
Hanover at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at Littlestown
Saturday, October 31
YAIAA Division III
York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 8
Friday, Nov. 6
L-L League Non-League
Garden Spot at Elizabethtown
Mid-Penn Non-League
Big Spring at Susquenita
Boiling Springs at Line Mountain
Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin
Middletown at Newport
Steelton-Highspire at Juniata
Trinity at Halifax
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Northern York
Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg
Week 9
Friday, Nov. 13
Mid-Penn Non-League
Northern York at Red Land
Halifax at Newport