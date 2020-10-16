High School Football: Schedule, Scores and Highlights for Oct. 16-17

Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 9.
Friday, October 16
Non-League
Juniata (2-1) at Lancaster Catholic (0-4)
L-L League Section 1
Cedar Crest (1-3) at Wilson (3-1)
Manheim Township (2-2) at Hempfield (3-1)
McCaskey (0-4) at Penn Manor (0-4) -- postponed
L-L League Section 2
Elizabethtown (1-2) at Cocalico (3-1)
Conestoga Valley (1-2) at Manheim Central (1-3)
Warwick (4-0) at Solanco (3-1)
L-L League Section 3
Ephrata (2-2) at Donegal (2-2) -- postponed
Garden Spot (1-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0)
Lebanon (3-1) at Lancaster Catholic (0-4) -- postponed
L-L League Section 4
Annville-Cleona (1-2) at Columbia (3-1)
Elco (4-0) at Northern Lebanon (0-4)
Octorara (3-1) at Pequea Valley (0-4)
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
Cumberland Valley (1-2) at Bishop McDevitt (3-0)
Mechanicsburg (3-0) at Susquehanna Township (0-1)
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity (0-3) at Big Spring (1-2)
Boiling Springs (3-0) at Middletown (1-1)
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro (2-1) at Waynesboro (3-0)
Northern York (3-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-2)
West Perry (0-3) at Shippensburg (0-3)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona (2-1) at Central Dauphin (3-0)
State College (1-1) at Carlisle (1-1)
CD East (0-3) at Chambersburg (0-3)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff (1-2) at Palmyra (0-3)
Mifflin County (0-2) at Hershey (3-0)
Lower Dauphin (0-2) at Red Land (1-2)
Mid-Penn Liberty
Upper Dauphin (1-2) at Halifax (0-2)
Susquenita (0-3) at James Buchanan (0-1)
Juniata (2-1) at Newport (2-0) -- postponed
YAIAA Division I
Red Lion (2-2) at Dover (0-3)
Central York (4-0) at Northeastern (0-4)
South Western (1-2) at William Penn (4-0)
Dallastown (1-1) at Spring Grove (2-2)
YAIAA Division II
Eastern York (0-4) at Susquehannock (0-3)
Kennard-Dale (1-2) at West York (2-0)
YAIAA Division III
Fairfield (1-3) at Delone Catholic (4-0)
Biglerville (1-3) at Littlestown (2-2)
Hanover (1-3) at York Catholic (4-0)
Saturday, October 17
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill (2-0) at Steelton-Highspire (3-0), noon
YAIAA Division II
York Suburban (1-2) at Gettysburg (3-0), 7 p.m.
YAIAA Division III
Bermudian Springs (2-2) at York Tech (1-3), 1 p.m.
Non-League
McCaskey (0-4) at Harrisburg (1-0), 1 p.m.