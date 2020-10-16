x
High School

High School Football: Schedule, Scores and Highlights for Oct. 16-17

This week's matchups in the L-L League, Mid-Penn, and YAIAA, including our Game of the Week: Warwick at Solanco

Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 9.

The abbreviated 2020 high school football season is already in its back stretch.

FOX43 will preview all of this week's action on the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., update the scores of all of tonight's games as they progress, then wrap up the week with highlights from all the action at 10 p.m.

If you can't make it to a game tonight, visit the FOX43 Stream Center for a link to a live stream of your favorite team's action.

Friday, October 16

Non-League

Juniata (2-1) at Lancaster Catholic (0-4)

L-L League Section 1

Cedar Crest (1-3) at Wilson (3-1)

Manheim Township (2-2) at Hempfield (3-1)

McCaskey (0-4) at Penn Manor (0-4) -- postponed

L-L League Section 2

Elizabethtown (1-2) at Cocalico (3-1)

Conestoga Valley (1-2) at Manheim Central (1-3)

Warwick (4-0) at Solanco (3-1)

L-L League Section 3

Ephrata (2-2) at Donegal (2-2) -- postponed

Garden Spot (1-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0)

Lebanon (3-1) at Lancaster Catholic (0-4) -- postponed

L-L League Section 4

Annville-Cleona (1-2) at Columbia (3-1)

Elco (4-0) at Northern Lebanon (0-4)

Octorara (3-1) at Pequea Valley (0-4)

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

Cumberland Valley (1-2) at Bishop McDevitt (3-0)

Mechanicsburg (3-0) at Susquehanna Township (0-1)

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity (0-3) at Big Spring (1-2)

Boiling Springs (3-0) at Middletown (1-1)

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (2-1) at Waynesboro (3-0)

Northern York (3-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-2)

West Perry (0-3) at Shippensburg (0-3)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona (2-1) at Central Dauphin (3-0)

State College (1-1) at Carlisle (1-1)

CD East (0-3) at Chambersburg (0-3)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff (1-2) at Palmyra (0-3)

Mifflin County (0-2) at Hershey (3-0)

Lower Dauphin (0-2) at Red Land (1-2)

Mid-Penn Liberty

Upper Dauphin (1-2) at Halifax (0-2)

Susquenita (0-3) at James Buchanan (0-1)

Juniata (2-1) at Newport (2-0) -- postponed

YAIAA Division I

Red Lion (2-2) at Dover (0-3)

Central York (4-0) at Northeastern (0-4)

South Western (1-2) at William Penn (4-0)

Dallastown (1-1) at Spring Grove (2-2)

YAIAA Division II

Eastern York (0-4) at Susquehannock (0-3)

Kennard-Dale (1-2) at West York (2-0)

YAIAA Division III

Fairfield (1-3) at Delone Catholic (4-0)

Biglerville (1-3) at Littlestown (2-2)

Hanover (1-3) at York Catholic (4-0)

Saturday, October 17

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill (2-0) at Steelton-Highspire (3-0), noon

YAIAA Division II

York Suburban (1-2) at Gettysburg (3-0), 7 p.m.

YAIAA Division III

Bermudian Springs (2-2) at York Tech (1-3), 1 p.m.

Non-League

McCaskey (0-4) at Harrisburg (1-0), 1 p.m.

