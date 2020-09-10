x
High School

HS Football schedule, highlights for Oct. 9

We'll have updated scores of games in progress and highlights of all the action right here

Friday, October 9

L-L League Section 1

Hempfield (2-0, 2-1) at Cedar Crest (1-1, 1-2)

Manheim Township (1-1, 1-2) at Penn Manor (0-2, 0-3)

Wilson (2-0, 2-1) at McCaskey (0-2, 0-3)

L-L League Section 2

Conestoga Valley (1-1, 1-1) at Cocalico (1-1, 2-1)

Warwick (2-0, 3-0) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 1-2)

Solanco (2-0, 2-1) at Manheim Central (0-2, 1-2)

L-L League Section 3

Ephrata (1-1, 1-2) at Lancaster Catholic (0-2, 0-3)

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 3-0) at Donegal (1-1, 2-1)

Garden Spot (1-1, 1-2) at Lebanon (1-1, 2-1)

L-L League Section 4

Annville-Cleona (1-1, 1-2) at Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-3) -- postponed

Columbia (1-1, 2-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-3)

Elco (2-0, 3-0) at Octorara (2-0, 3-0)

Mid-Penn Non-League

Juniata (1-1) at Lower Dauphin (0-1)

Harrisburg (0-0) at Berks Catholic (2-1)

CD East (0-2) at Hollidaysburg (2-2)

Red Land (1-1) at Waynesboro (2-0)

Greencastle-Antrim (1-1) at Mechanicsburg (2-0)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring (0-1, 1-1) at Boiling Springs (1-0, 2-0)

Middletown (0-1, 1-1) at Camp Hill (1-0, 2-0) -- postponed

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry (0-1, 0-2) at East Pennsboro (0-1, 1-1)

Shippensburg (0-1, 0-2) at Northern York (2-0, 2-0)

Susquehanna Township (0-1, 0-1) at Waynesboro (2-0, 2-0)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg (0-2, 0-2) at Altoona (1-0, 1-1)

Central Dauphin (2-0, 2-0) at Carlisle (1-0, 1-0)

Cumberland Valley (1-1, 1-1) at State College (0-1, 0-1)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt (2-0, 2-0) at Cedar Cliff (0-1, 1-1)

Hershey (2-0, 2-0) at Palmyra (0-1, 0-2)

Mid-Penn Liberty

James Buchanan (0-0, 0-1) at Newport (1-0, 2-0)

Halifax (0-1, 0-1) at Line Mountain (1-0, 1-1)

Susquenita (0-1, 0-2) at Upper Dauphin (0-1, 0-2)

YAIAA Division I

Spring Grove (2-1) at Central York (3-0)

Dover at Dallastown -- postponed

William Penn (3-0) at Red Lion (2-1)

Northeastern (0-3) at South Western (0-2)

YAIAA Division II

West York (1-0) at Eastern York (0-3)

Gettysburg (2-0) at Kennard-Dale (1-1)

New Oxford (3-0) at York Suburban (1-1)

YAIAA Division III

Delone Catholic (3-0) at Bermudian Springs (2-1)

York Tech (1-2) at Biglerville (0-3)

York Catholic (3-0) at Fairfield (1-2)

Littlestown (1-2) at Hanover (1-2)

Saturday, October 10

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity (0-1, 0-2) at Steelton-Highspire (1-0, 2-0), noon

