High School Football: Here's the Week 7 Schedule in Central Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — The home stretch of the high school football season is here as we enter the last month of the regular season.
With just four games remaining, teams have one eye on their division races and another on the District 3 power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff field in each of the district's six classifications.
This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the Mid-Penn Capital clash between Steel-High and Camp Hill, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
FOX43's Sports Team will be live from Camp Hill at 6 p.m. to get you ready for all the action and will wrap up all the Week 7 highlights at 11 p.m.
Here's this week's schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, October 5
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Milton Hershey
Friday, October 6
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Manheim Township
Wilson at Hempfield
Reading at McCaskey
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Governor Mifflin
Exeter at Muhlenberg
Lebanon at Manheim Central
Section 3
Solanco at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Twin Valley
Section 4
Wyomissing at Cocalico
Conrad Weiser at Donegal
Elco at Octorara
Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Columbia
Pequea Valley at Hamburg
Northern Lebanon at Kutztown
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry at Big Spring
Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Altoona
State College at Carlisle
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
Harrisburg at Central Dauphin East
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Northern York
Waynesboro at Gettysburg
Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township
Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
Red Land at Palmyra
Mid-Penn Liberty
Halifax at Line Mountain
James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin
Newport at Susquenita
YAIAA Division 1
William Penn at Dallastown
Northeastern at Central York
Spring Grove at Red Lion
YAIAA Division 2
Dover at Eastern York
York Suburban at Susquehannock
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale
YAIAA Division 3
York Catholic at Hanover
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield
Delone Catholic at Biglerville
Non-League
South Western at West York
Penn Manor at Daniel Boone
Souderton at Warwick
Boiling Springs at Juniata
Saturday, October 7
L-L League Section 3
Ephrata at Fleetwood
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Middletown, 2 p.m.
YAIAA Division 3
Littlestown at York Tech, 10 a.m.