High School Football: Here's the Week 7 Schedule in Central Pennsylvania

The FOX43 High School Frenzy Game of the Week is the Mid-Penn Capital clash between Steel-High and Camp Hill.

YORK, Pa. — The home stretch of the high school football season is here as we enter the last month of the regular season.

With just four games remaining, teams have one eye on their division races and another on the District 3 power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff field in each of the district's six classifications.

This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the Mid-Penn Capital clash between Steel-High and Camp Hill, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

FOX43's Sports Team will be live from Camp Hill at 6 p.m. to get you ready for all the action and will wrap up all the Week 7 highlights at 11 p.m.

Here's this week's schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, October 5

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Milton Hershey

Friday, October 6

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township

Wilson at Hempfield

Reading at McCaskey

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Governor Mifflin

Exeter at Muhlenberg

Lebanon at Manheim Central

Section 3

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Twin Valley

Section 4

Wyomissing at Cocalico

Conrad Weiser at Donegal

Elco at Octorara

Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Columbia

Pequea Valley at Hamburg

Northern Lebanon at Kutztown

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry at Big Spring

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Altoona

State College at Carlisle

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

Harrisburg at Central Dauphin East

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Northern York

Waynesboro at Gettysburg

Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township

Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Palmyra

Mid-Penn Liberty

Halifax at Line Mountain

James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin

Newport at Susquenita

YAIAA Division 1

William Penn at Dallastown

Northeastern at Central York

Spring Grove at Red Lion

YAIAA Division 2

Dover at Eastern York

York Suburban at Susquehannock

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale

YAIAA Division 3

York Catholic at Hanover

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield

Delone Catholic at Biglerville

Non-League

South Western at West York

Penn Manor at Daniel Boone

Souderton at Warwick

Boiling Springs at Juniata

Saturday, October 7

L-L League Section 3

Ephrata at Fleetwood

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Middletown, 2 p.m.

YAIAA Division 3