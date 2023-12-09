High School Football: Here's the Week 4 schedule in Central PA

YORK, Pa. — As we move into Week 4 of the high school football season, conference games begin for the majority of the teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Here's a look at the schedule for this week:
Thursday, September 14
Mid-Penn Conference
Keystone Division
Palmyra at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Hershey
Mifflin County at Red Land
Friday, September 15
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Penn Manor at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at McCaskey
Reading at Wilson
Section 2
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Governor Mifflin at Exeter
Muhlenberg at Lebanon
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Garden Spot
Ephrata at Solanco
Fleetwood at Twin Valley
Section 4
Cocalico at Octorara
Conrad Weiser at Elco
Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Hamburg
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Kutztown
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Non-League
Spring-Ford at Manheim Township
Elizabethtown at Red Lion
Line Mountain at Middletown
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at Camp Hill
Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire
West Perry at Trinity
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at State College
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin East
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro
Susquehanna Township at Mechancisburg
Northern York at Shippensburg
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Mifflin County
Mid-Penn Liberty
James Buchanan at Halifax
Juniata at Newport
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita
YAIAA Division 1
Spring Grove at Central York
South Western at Dallastown
Northeastern at William Penn
YAIAA Division 2
Dover at New Oxford
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York
YAIAA Division 3
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs
Fairfield at Biglerville
York Tech at Delone Catholic
Littlestown at Hanover
Saturday, September 16
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
YAIAA Division 2
West York at York Suburban
Non-League
Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.