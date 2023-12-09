x
High School

High School Football: Here's the Week 4 schedule in Central PA

With three games Thursday night, 42 games Friday, and four on Saturday to wrap up the weekend, there's plenty of action on the docket this week.

YORK, Pa. — As we move into Week 4 of the high school football season, conference games begin for the majority of the teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Here's a look at the schedule for this week:

Thursday, September 14

Mid-Penn Conference

Keystone Division

Palmyra at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Hershey

Mifflin County at Red Land

Friday, September 15

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at McCaskey

Reading at Wilson

Section 2

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Governor Mifflin at Exeter

Muhlenberg at Lebanon

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Garden Spot

Ephrata at Solanco

Fleetwood at Twin Valley

Section 4

Cocalico at Octorara

Conrad Weiser at Elco

Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Hamburg

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Kutztown

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Non-League

Spring-Ford at Manheim Township

Elizabethtown at Red Lion

Line Mountain at Middletown

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Camp Hill

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire

West Perry at Trinity

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at State College

Central Dauphin at Chambersburg

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin East

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro

Susquehanna Township at Mechancisburg

Northern York at Shippensburg

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Mifflin County

Mid-Penn Liberty

James Buchanan at Halifax

Juniata at Newport

Upper Dauphin at Susquenita

YAIAA Division 1

Spring Grove at Central York

South Western at Dallastown

Northeastern at William Penn

YAIAA Division 2

Dover at New Oxford

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York

YAIAA Division 3

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs

Fairfield at Biglerville

York Tech at Delone Catholic

Littlestown at Hanover

Saturday, September 16

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

YAIAA Division 2

West York at York Suburban

Non-League

Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.

