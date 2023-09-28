x
Football

High School Football | Week 6 schedule for Central Pennsylvania

The FOX43 Frenzy Game of the Week is the L-L League Section 3 clash between Ephrata and Garden Spot.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The second half of the regular season kicks off this week in Central Pennsylvania.

Here's the Week 6 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, September 28

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Central Dauphin

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

Friday, Sept. 29

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Reading

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon

Exeter at Warwick

Manheim Central at Muhlenberg

Section 3

Elizabethtown at Daniel Boone

Ephrata at Garden Spot

Twin Valley at Solanco

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Conrad Weiser

Cocalico at Elco

Octorara at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 5

Kutztown at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Pequea Valley

Lancaster Catholic at Hamburg

Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Trinity

Boiling Springs at West Perry

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East at State College

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro

Gettysburg at Shippensburg

Northern York at Greencastle-Antrim

Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at  Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

Hershey at Red Land

Palmyra at Lower Dauphin

Mid-Penn Liberty

Upper Dauphin at Halifax

Juniata at James Buchanan

Newport at Line Mountain

YAIAA

Division 1

Dallastown at Central York

Northeastern at Spring Grove

Red Lion at South Western

Division 2

York Suburban at Dover

Susquehannock at New Oxford

Eastern York at West York

Division 3

York Catholic at Delone Catholic

York Tech at Biglerville

Fairfield at Littlestown

Bermudian Springs at Hanover

Non-League

Camp Hill at Susquenita

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Fleetwood at Kennard-Dale

Saturday, September 30

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 4

Donegal at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Steelton-Highspire, noon

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

