High School Football | Week 6 schedule for Central Pennsylvania

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The second half of the regular season kicks off this week in Central Pennsylvania.
Here's the Week 6 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, September 28
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Central Dauphin
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
Friday, Sept. 29
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Reading
Hempfield at Penn Manor
Manheim Township at McCaskey
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Lebanon
Exeter at Warwick
Manheim Central at Muhlenberg
Section 3
Elizabethtown at Daniel Boone
Ephrata at Garden Spot
Twin Valley at Solanco
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Conrad Weiser
Cocalico at Elco
Octorara at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 5
Kutztown at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Pequea Valley
Lancaster Catholic at Hamburg
Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at Trinity
Boiling Springs at West Perry
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East at State College
Mid-Penn Colonial
Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro
Gettysburg at Shippensburg
Northern York at Greencastle-Antrim
Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
Hershey at Red Land
Palmyra at Lower Dauphin
Mid-Penn Liberty
Upper Dauphin at Halifax
Juniata at James Buchanan
Newport at Line Mountain
YAIAA
Division 1
Dallastown at Central York
Northeastern at Spring Grove
Red Lion at South Western
Division 2
York Suburban at Dover
Susquehannock at New Oxford
Eastern York at West York
Division 3
York Catholic at Delone Catholic
York Tech at Biglerville
Fairfield at Littlestown
Bermudian Springs at Hanover
Non-League
Camp Hill at Susquenita
Governor Mifflin at Wilson
Fleetwood at Kennard-Dale
Saturday, September 30
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 4
Donegal at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown at Steelton-Highspire, noon
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.