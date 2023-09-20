High School Football: Here's the Week 5 schedule for Central Pennsylvania

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the L-L League Section 4 clash between Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico.

DENVER, Pa. — Hard as it might be to believe, this week marks the halfway point of the regular season in high school football.

Week 5 action begins Thursday night with four games in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division and a York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 showdown.

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is Friday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 battle between Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico.

Here's a look at the entire slate:

Thursday, September 21

Mid-Penn Conference

Colonial Division

Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg

Waynesboro at Northern York

Shippensburg at Susquehanna Township

YAIAA Division 3

Hanover at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 22

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Wilson at Cedar Crest

Manheim Township at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Reading

Section 2

Muhlenberg at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Exeter

Warwick at Manheim Central

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Ephrata

Twin Valley at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Fleetwood

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico

Octorara at Conrad Weiser

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Columbia

Hamburg at Kutztown

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Schuylkill Valley

Mid-Penn Conference

Capital Division

Steelton-Highspire at Big Spring

Trinity at Boiling Springs

Camp Hill at Middletown

Commonwealth Division

Central Dauphin East at Altoona

Chambersburg at Carlisle

State College at Central Dauphin

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley

Colonial Division

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Lower Dauphin

Mifflin County at Palmyra

Liberty Division

Halifax at Juniata

Susquenita at Line Mountain

Newport at Upper Dauphin

YAIAA

Division 1

Central York at South Western

William Penn at Red Lion

Dallastown at Northeastern

Division 2

Susquehannock at Dover

New Oxford at York Suburban

West York at Kennard-Dale

Division 3

York Tech at York Catholic

Delone Catholic at Littlestown

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs

Non-League

McCaskey at Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

West Perry at James Buchanan

Eastern York at Spring Grove

Saturday, September 23

L-L League Section 4

Elco at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone