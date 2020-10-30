High School Football: Here's a look at tonight's District 3 playoff matchups

Steel-High and Delone Catholic square off in one battle of unbeatens for the Class A title, while undefeated Central York and CD meet in the Class 6A semis.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday night's slate of games is a little confusing, what with the District 3 playoffs starting in three classes while teams in the other classes are among those still finishing up their regular seasons.

Throw in Harrisburg's semifinal forfeit due to COVID-19 in the Class 6A semifinals, and you've got the most 2020 football slate ever.

We'll focus on the games that are actually happening tonight. Here's a look at them, starting with battle of unbeatens between Central York and Central Dauphin in the FOX43 High School Frenzy Game of the Week.

CLASS 6A SEMIFINAL

Central York (6-0) at Central Dauphin (5-0)

The winner of this one advances to the title game next weekend, where they'll face York, which got a free pass to the finals after Harrisburg pulled out due to COVID-19 quarantine on Tuesday.

Central York's Air Raid offense, installed by first-year coach Gerry Yonchiuk, has been putting up crazy numbers all season. The Panthers lead the YAIAA in scoring (59 points per game) and are second only to York High in total yards (417 per game). Junior QB Beau Pribula, who is verbally committed to Penn State, has shredded opponents for 1,170 yards and a league-high 24 touchdowns on 78-of-107 passing.

But lost in all that hoopla is the fact that Central York's defense has also been on fire all season. The Panthers have given up just 10 points all season, an average of 1.7 per game. Their average of 141 yards allowed per game is second in the YAIAA.

The top-seeded Rams are trying to defend the district crown they won in an instant-classic overtime thriller at Manheim Township last season, and appear well-equipped to do so. Junior quarterback Max Mosey has completed 54 of 84 passes for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns, while the rushing tandem of Shamarr Joppy (24-317, 4 TDs) and Timmy Smith (60-464, 4 TDs) powers the ground game. Malachi Bowman (19-283, 4 TDs) is Mosey's top target on the flanks.

CD roared through its abbreviated Mid-Penn schedule, demolishing opponents by an average margin of 35.8 points per game.

Central York has never won a district title. The Panthers are trying to get to the championship for the first time since 1990.

Central Dauphin is second straight Class 6A trophy and its fifth title overall.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL

Bermudian Springs (4-2) at Middletown (3-1)

Tonight's winner will face either Boiling Springs (4-1) or Wyomissing (5-0) in the title game. The Bubblers face the Spartans tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Bermudian Springs finished third in the YAIAA Division III race after falling to both York Catholic and Delone Catholic in the regular season. The Eagles have won two in a row since those back-to-back defeats.

The Eagles average 298 yards and 28 points per game on offense, while the defense allows 210.5 yards and 18.5 points per game. Savauri Shelton (97-497, 10 TDs) is their main weapon on offense.

Middletown enters the game on a two-game winning streak. The Blue Raiders' only loss was a 43-21 setback to Steel-High in Week 2. RB Tymir Jackson (67-546, 4 TDs) and QB Julio Rodriguez (26-45, 428 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INT) are the main weapons on the Raider offense.

Middletown is trying to reach the district title game for the fifth straight year. The Raiders lost 24-21 to Wyomissing in last year's final, but won three straight titles before that. They have seven championships overall.

Berm Springs and Middletown last met in the 2018 District 3 playoffs. The Raiders took that one, 42-20.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

Steelton-Highspire (5-0) at Delone Catholic (6-0)

Something will have to give in tonight's title game, as the Rollers bring their high-octane offense into a matchup with the Squires' stingy defense.

Steel-High ran wild in its abbreviated Mid-Penn Schedule. The Rollers were held under 40 points just once all season, a 36-26 victory over Camp Hill on Oct. 17. They won their other four games by an average margin of 42.7 points per game.

The Roller offense features the Mid-Penn's leading rusher, Odell Greene (100-872, 9 TDs), its top passer in freshman QB Alex Erby (81-123-2, 1,394 yards, 19 TDs) and its No. 1 receiver in Mehki Flowers (35-595, 11 TDs), who is also a huge threat in the kick return game.

The Squires, who finished on top of the YAIAA Division III race, have the conference's stingiest defense. Delone yields just 132 yards per game, which is the lowest total in the league, and its average of 8.7 allowed per game ranks third in the league. But that defense will face by far its stiffest test this week.

Offensively, the Squires' Tate Niederer (107-798, league-high 16 TDs) was the YAIAA's third-leading rusher this season.

Delone Catholic has won eight district titles, the last coming in 2012.