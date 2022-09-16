High School Football: Week 4 schedule for Central PA

Conference play begins this week for most teams in Central PA. The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is Lancaster Catholic (3-0) at Columbia (2-1).

LANCASTER, Pa. — And just like that, the first month of the high school football season in Central Pennsylvania is almost gone.

Friday night's kickoffs mark the fourth week of the season and the first week of conference play for the majority of Central PA's programs.

Our High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 lid-lifter between arch-rivals Lancaster Catholic (3-0) and Columbia (2-1). The undefeated Crusaders make the short journey west to take on the Crimson Tide Friday at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed live on FOX43+ and Antenna TV.

Before the action begins, the FOX43 Sports Team will preview the showdown live from Columbia with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., and will give you all the highlights, interviews and insights at our expanded Frenzy Post-Game Show Friday at 11 p.m.

Here's the full schedule for Week 4. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County (2-1) at Lower Dauphin (2-1)

Friday, Sept. 16

L-L League Section 1

Cedar Crest (2-1) at Penn Manor (1-2)

McCaskey (1-2) at Hempfield (2-1)

Wilson (2-1) at Reading (2-1)

L-L League Section 2

Conestoga Valley (2-1) at Warwick (1-2)

Exeter Township (3-0) at Governor Mifflin (1-2)

Lebanon (0-3) at Muhlenberg (1-2)

L-L League Section 3

Garden Spot (2-1) at Daniel Boone (1-2)

Solanco (3-0) at Ephrata (2-1)

Twin Valley (2-1) at Fleetwood (2-1)

L-L League Section 4

Wyomissing (3-0) at Berks Catholic (0-3)

Octorara (1-2) at Cocalico (1-2)

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1) at Donegal (1-2)

L-L League Section 5

Hamburg (3-0) at Annville-Cleona (2-1)

Lancaster Catholic (3-0) at Columbia (2-1)

Kutztown (1-2) at Schuylkill Valley (1-2)

Pequea Valley (0-3) at Northern Lebanon (1-2)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College (3-0) at Altoona (3-0)

Harrisburg (1-1) at Carlisle (2-1)

Chambersburg (2-1) at Central Dauphin (0-3)

Central Dauphin East (2-1) at Cumberland Valley (3-0)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey (0-3) at Cedar Cliff (2-1)

Red Land (1-2) at Milton Hershey (2-1)

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (3-0) at Gettysburg (2-1)

Waynesboro (1-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (3-0)

Mechanicsburg (0-3) at Susquehanna Township (2-1)

Shippensburg (3-0) at Northern (1-2)

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill (3-0) at Big Spring (1-2)

Steelton-Highspire (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-1)

Trinity (1-2) at West Perry (3-0)

Mid-Penn Liberty

Halifax (1-2) at James Buchanan (2-1)

Newport (0-3) at Juniata (1-2)

Susquenita (1-2) at Upper Dauphin (1-2)

YAIAA Division I

Central York (2-1) at Spring Grove (2-1)

Dallastown (1-2) at South Western (3-0)

William Penn (1-2) at Northeastern (1-2)

YAIAA Division II

New Oxford (2-1) at Dover (2-1)

Eastern York (1-2) at Kennard-Dale (0-3)

York Suburban (2-1) at West York (0-3)

YAIAA Division III

Bermudian Springs (0-3) at York Catholic (0-3)

Biglerville (2-1) at Fairfield (0-2)

Non-League

Manheim Township (2-1) at Spring-Ford (2-1)

Susquehannock (2-1) at Manheim Central (3-0)

Red Lion (2-1) at Elizabethtown (3-0)

Middletown at Line Mountain (cancelled)

Saturday, Sept. 17

YAIAA Division III

Delone Catholic (0-3) at York Tech (1-2), 1 p.m.

Hanover (1-2) at Littlestown (0-3), 7 p.m.

L-L League Section 4