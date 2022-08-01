High School Football: District 3 teams figure prominently in preseason state rankings

Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt, Lampeter-Strasburg, Steel-High and York Catholic are all ranked among the state's top teams in the preseason.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While high school football doesn't officially get underway until the Week 1 action kicks off Friday night, it's never too early to start speculating on who's going to finish on top when the state playoffs end in December.

Right?

Well, Central PA news outlet Pennlive unveiled its preseason state rankings earlier this week, and several District 3 teams are included.

Based on the preseason rankings, the Berks County invasion of the Lancaster-Lebanon League could be a prominent storyline this fall, as several of the new L-L League invaders are listed among the best in their respective classes.

But several other Central Pennsylvania mainstays -- like Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt, Steelton-Highspire, Lampeter-Strasburg, and York Catholic -- are expected to post strong teams in the coming weeks, at least based on their preseason rankings.

Here's a look at Pennlive's Top 10 in each of the PIAA's six classifications.

CLASS 6A

St. Joseph's Prep Pittsburgh Central Catholic Harrisburg North Penn Bethlehem Freedom Garnett Valley Mount Lebanon Seneca Valley State College McDowell

Teams to Watch: Central York, Downingtown East, Emmaus, Parkland, Wilson-West Lawn.

The Mid-Penn's Commonwealth division is well-represented, with Harrisburg and State College figuring in the top ten. The Cougars are ranked ahead of defending champ Mount Lebanon.

Listing Central York and Wilson among the honorable mentions seems fair; both are perennial playoff contenders. But the Panthers are starting life without QB Beau Pribula, and Wilson is undergoing a fairly extensive rebuild.

CLASS 5A

Imhotep Charter Cathedral Prep Delaware Valley Penn-Trafford Upper Dublin Penn Hills Exeter Township Governor Mifflin Pine-Richland West Chester Rustin

Teams to Watch: East Stroudsburg South,, Gateway, Shippensburg, Strath Haven, Unionville.

No true Central Pennsylvania teams cracked the preseason Top Ten, though Shippensburg garnered an honorable mention based in part on last year's undefeated regular season. Berks County squads Exeter Township (the defending District 3 champ) and Governor Mifflin are now part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

CLASS 4A

Aliquippa Bishop McDevitt Jersey Shore Thomas Jefferson Allentown Central Catholic Central Valley Lampeter-Strasburg Meadville McKeesport Valley View

Teams to Watch: Bishop Shanahan, Manheim Central, Pope John Paul II, Selinsgrove.

Defending District 3 champion and state runner-up Bishop McDevitt makes the preseason list, right under the Quips, who knocked off the Crusaders in last year's state final. Lampeter-Strasburg, now part of a loaded L-L League Section 4 field, will be battle-tested if it makes it to the postseason. The same could be said of Manheim Central, now part of a much-improved L-L League Section 2.

CLASS 3A

Belle Vernon Wyomissing Neuman-Gorretti Danville Central Martinsburg Elizabeth Forward Hickory North Schuylkill Scranton Prep Grove City

Teams to Watch: Avonworth, Berks Catholic, Clearfield, Loyalsock.

Berks Catholic garners an honorable mention in the preseason rankings. The Saints are now part of a L-L League Section 4 field that includes Wyomissing, Exeter, and Lampeter-Strasburg.

CLASS 2A

Southern Columbia Farrell Beaver Falls Sto-Rox Mount Carmel Richland Township Bishop Guilfoyle Lakeland Wilmington York Catholic

Teams to Watch: Berlin Brothersvalley, Serra Catholic, Sharpsville, South Williamsport, Steel Valley, Washington.

York Catholic, the defending District 3 champ, begins a new era following the departure of former coach Eric Depew, who left to take a new job at his alma mater, Red Land. Longtime assistant Brad Hayek takes over the reins of a team expected to contend yet again.

CLASS 1A

Bishop Canevan Old Forge Steelton-Highspire Canton Our Lady of Sacred Heart Reynolds Homer Center Tri-Valley Muncy Redbank Valley

Teams to Watch: Clairton, Leechburg, Northern Bedford, Northern Lehigh, Rochester.