Lancaster-Lebanon League expands to 37 teams for 2022 football season

LANCASTER, Pa.

When the 2022 high school football season begins in August, the Lancaster-Lebanon League will have a whole new look.

This year, the L-L League will add 13 teams from the Berks I-C League, boosting its membership numbers, for football only, to a whopping 37 teams.

As a result, the L-L League will expand to five sections for the upcoming football season.

Here's how the newly aligned L-L League looks (new members in bold):

Section 1: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson

Section 2: Conestoga Valley, Exeter Township, Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Muhlenberg, Warwick

Section 3: Daniel Boone, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Fleetwood, Garden Spot, Solanco, Twin Valley

Section 4: Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, ELCO, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara, Wyomissing

Section 5: Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Hamburg, Kutztown, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Schuylkill Valley

The league's section races begin in Week 4 of the regular season, Sept. 16.

Sections 1, 2, and 3 all have seven members, and will have a open week sometime between Weeks 5 and 10, where they are free to schedule a non-league game.

The teams in sections 4 and 5 have eight members each and will all play seven-game section schedules, with no open weeks factored in.