Panthers never let their foot off the gas to cruise to YAIAA title

Central York wins their first softball league title since 2017.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The rain stayed away for the York-Adams softball championship game between Central York High School and South Western High School at a neutral site, the home of the rockets, Spring Grove High School.

It was a meeting between familiar foes. These two teams met once in the regular season. The panthers were victorious, winning the first round, 12-8.

Wednesday afternoon, the mustangs strike first, scoring two in the top of the first. The panthers answer back by first tying the game with Central York's Ellie Hsieh hitting one deep to the fence to bring home Ella Heap.

Then, the slugger, first baseman Keira Devor hit her first of two homeruns over the fence. She nearly had a third one but it dropped just before the fence.

To put the icing on the cake, the panthers end it early in the bottom of the sixth when Cammble Sterner hit a base hit between first and second to bring home Clair Bohannon; who was sitting on third base, waiting to score. Crazy enough to say for a championship game, the mercy rule came into effect as Central won 12-2 for the YAIAA title.

(Devor) "We were very prepared for this. We were very excited on the way here; extremely excited. We stayed pretty calm, even through the first inning. I think we did really well with that. Kept the energy up."

Devor received the well-deserved game ball but with a good offense, you need a good defense. Panthers pitcher Ava Beanmedesfer had five strikeouts and allowed just five hits.