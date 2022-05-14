Panthers use huge third quarter to down undefeated Susquehannock in YAIAA league lacrosse finals

York Catholic cruises past Susquehannock to claim girls title.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — The York-Adams hosts their league lacrosse finals on Friday at Susquehannock High School.

On the boys side Central York faced off against top seed Susquehannock. Earlier this season these two met in a close contest that saw the Warriors erase a halftime deficit to come back and win 10-9 in overtime.

This time around Central York took a lead into half and then put the pedal down with a huge third quarter to claim a 10-4 victory.

On the girls side York Catholic met up with Susquehannock. These two teams combined for just two losses during the regular season.

After a fast start by Susquehannock that saw them capitalize on Irish turnovers to even the score. York Catholic responded scoring 10 straight goals to take a commanding 12-2 lead before claiming league gold with 14-3 victory.