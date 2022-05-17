Warwick downs Hempfield for first ever Lanc-Leb volleyball crown

Central York, York Suburban advance to YAIAA finals.

YORK, Pa. — Two of the fiercest rivals in the Lanc-Leb met in the LL volleyball finals. Hempfield was looking for the back to back league crowns and they would get off to a good start in the first set.

Cole Overbaugh and Aiden Beiler led the Black Knights' attack to a first set victory 25-20.

Warwick coach Nate Gajecki would get his team to settle in for the rest of the match. The Warriors came through with some timely kills from Kyle Charles and big time spikes from Jacob Lobb would lead the comeback. Warwick would win the next three sets to claim their first ever Lancaster-Lebanon title in school history.

"It's a relief I hurt my ankle I didn't know if I would play and I busted my butt to get back and play so it feels so good," said senior outside hitter Jacob Lobb "I'm proud of them they are laying out for balls the whole school is here to watch we got the student section it's a great environment to play in and they stepped up to the plate it was sick."

The Warriors and Black Nights will both have a chance to meet again in the district playoffs.

In the York-Adams league Central York downed rival Northeastern in tantalizing five set thriller. The Panthers will meet York Suburban Tuesday in the league final after the Trojans beat Red Lion 3-1 to advance.