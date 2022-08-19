Harlem Globetrotters coach hosts free basketball camp for kids in Harrisburg

Chris "Handles" Franklin, Globetrotters coach and founder of The Handles Foundation, strives to give back to the community where he grew up.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harlem Globetrotters legend and current coach Chris "Handles" Franklin returned to his hometown on Friday to inspire a new cohort of youngsters.

Franklin's nonprofit, The Handles Foundation, partnered with the Film, Arts, Culture & Tourism Specialist (F.A.C.T.S.) to host their first STEAM-infused Ultimate SPIN Basketball Camp on Aug. 19.

The Handles Foundation has put on the camp before, but this year was the first time they worked with F.A.C.T.S.

"I'm excited to partner with F.A.C.T.S. to bring this exciting hybrid STEAM/Basketball camp to the Harrisburg Community," Franklin shared in a press release.

The organizers merged film and basketball learning activities in an effort to develop critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in students.

"I love working with kids," Franklin said. "I love working with kids in my own community, bringing that energy to the youth and passing on something special, some knowledge and some basketball skills. We try to teach the youth that it's important that you are successful, you work hard to be successful, but as you become successful in your own community, it's just as important to give back to those next kids coming up."

Franklin is a Susquehanna Township graduate. He has sponsored many community events in the area to give back to his childhood community and unite and inspire Harrisburg-area youth.

Johntrae Williams, the founder of F.A.C.T.S, is also a native to the area, having graduated from Harrisburg High.

This year's Ultimate SPIN Basketball Camp was held at the Camp Curtin Gymnasium.