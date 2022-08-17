Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free

The longtime ESPN broadcaster was diagnosed with lymphoma for the second time in October 2021 before entering remission in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — From remission to cancer free, ESPN sports broadcaster Dick Vitale is sharing the news he says he wishes every cancer patient could hear.

Vitale said he was officially cancer free after receiving major results of a PET scan, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

"Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear . He said “Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE” ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me," Vitale said.

Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear . He said “Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE” ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me 🙏🙏🙏 . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 17, 2022

Vitale received treatment at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Back in April, his doctor gave him the all-clear to ring the bell marking the end of his cancer treatments. Vitale underwent chemotherapy at SMH's new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. He has consistently praised the staff there.

The 82-year-old has been on a long road to recovery. In October, he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. He underwent lymphoma treatments in Sarasota – unrelated to his prior melanoma diagnosis.

Vitale has been a broadcaster with ESPN since 1979, commentating during the network's first-ever major NCAA basketball game.

Prior to appearing on-air, he had a successful playing and coaching career in professional basketball. In 2008, Vitale was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.