Giroux, Hart lead Flyers past Sabres 3-1 for 9th straight

PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux scored two goals and Carter Hart made 38 saves to lead the streaking Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight victory, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres.
Joel Farabee also scored and Jakub Voracek and Travis Sanheim each had a pair of assists for Philadelphia, which remained tied for first place with Washington in the Metropolitan Division.
Dominik Kahun scored for Buffalo, which dropped its sixth straight.
The Sabres have gone six games without a point for the first time in more than four years.