First responder Home Run Derby to be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium

First responders will be playing for money donations for first responder charities of their choice.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from October 9.

Baseball may not have been played at Clipper Magazine Stadium this year, but home runs will be hit.

On Saturday, October 24, area first responders will represent their respective charities by participating in a Home Run Derby at the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The event, sponsored by T-Mobile, will consist of four divisions, including police, firefighters, EMS/emergency call center, and active military and veterans.

In the first round of the event, each contestant will get 15 swings, and accumulate points in a distance-based scoring system.

After the first round, three competitors from each division will advance.

Cash donations up for grabs will range from $250 - $1,500, and contestants will have the option to bring their own pitcher or take the one provided to them.

The Home Run Derby will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on October 24.