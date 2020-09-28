x
Sunday Sitdown: Atlantic League now an official MLB partner

York Revolution talks about league agreement with Major League Baseball and upcoming changes to the minor league system

Change is coming to minor league baseball and the Atlantic League is poised to benefit.  While teams affiliated with Major League Baseball franchises worry about possible contraction, the league that consists of the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers are planning for expansion.

Revolution President Eric Menzer is our guest for the Sunday Sitdown.  He details their league's new partnership with MLB and how upcoming changes are going to position the Atlantic League to acquire better talent and improve their business model.  