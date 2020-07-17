Clipper Magazine Stadium wins fan ballot for 'Best Independent League Ballpark'

The home of the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers captured 86 percent of the nearly 104,000 votes, Ballpark Digest said

LANCASTER, Pa. — Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers, recently won a fan vote naming it the 2020 Best of the Ballparks award winner for independent league baseball ballparks, the team announced Friday.

Barnstormers fans turned out in force to claim the award, according to Ballparkdigest.com. The Clip beat out U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore Railcats, by a landslide margin of 72 percent.

A total of nearly 104,000 fans voted, with Lancaster's stadium garnering 86 percent of the votes, Ballpark Digest said.

“We are honored to have Clipper Magazine Stadium named 2020 Ballpark Digest Best Indy Ballpark of the year, and we are thankful for all our fans from Lancaster County and around the country who supported us with votes,” said Barnstormers General Manager Michael Reynolds. “Even in a year with no baseball our fans and community prove to be the best supporters in professional sports.”

Clipper Magazine Stadium joins Impact Field, home of the Chicago Dogs (2018 and 2019), The Depot at Cleburne, home of the Cleburne Railroaders (2017), and TD Bank Ballpark, the home of the Atlantic League's Somerset Patriots (2015 and 2016) as indy-league winners of the Best of the Ballparks vote.