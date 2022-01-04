Fairfield hosts a signing day

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — It's still that time of the year. In the spring, schools honoring their student-athletes who decide to take their talents to the next level. The home of the knights did just that Friday afternoon. Fairfield had two athletes sign their National Letter of Intent. Senior Maddie Neiderer will play girls basketball at Marywood University and senior Emma Dennison, a dual-sport athlete, will play girls soccer and track and field at Seton Hill.

"Seeing these kids be successful first and foremost in the classroom and then, also going on to be successful when they graduate. As a sports guy, as an athletic director, seeing them be successful and go to college for sports, means everything to me. So that's what being an AD, that's what fuels my passion to be an athletic director," said Andy Kuhn.



The knights hope to host one more signing day to recognize all moving to the next level.