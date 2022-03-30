Excitement and questions as Penn State football continues spring practice

Central York's Beau Pribula is impressing teammates early on.

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. — Penn State spring ball continues in Happy Valley.

There's plenty of excitement for the future and direction of the program but also some pressing questions to be answered.

Inside Holuba Hall with the cool air back in Happy Valley, special teams were on full display with the punt unit. New special teams coach Stacy Collins shows that the intensity will be there on the punt unit as he jets all over the field after every kick.

Running backs — including the National Player of the Year, freshman Nick Singleton — on bags drills were told Penn State was last in the country in yards after contact. There are many reasons for that including the offensive line.

With just two starters backalong the O-line, it has been a challenge with limited numbers in camp. Still, the team feels progress is in the works.

"We are right there, but Olu has been really good, really impressive," said Head Coach James Franklin. "Juice has been impressive and comfortable. I think his best position is center, and Caeden stays at right tackle but he has flexibility. Those are the guys we feel the best about."

"It is really just a mindset," said Juice Scruggs, a redshirt senior offensive lineman. "We have to come out with a relentless physical mentality and drive through the whistle...That is something you can't teach — it just has to be in you."

That is music to the fan base's ears as they clamor for a physical O-line and running game.

The biggest excitement is over the work done by stud QB recruits Drew Allar and Central York's Beau Pribula. Second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich likes the skills both brought to camp, and Beau's arm has impressed teammates.