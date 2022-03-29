Milton Hershey students get special visit from Miss Pennsylvania 2021 to mark the end of Women's History Month

Meghan Sinsi, of Altoona, read books to elementary students and shared a message of confidence, acceptance, dedication, and goal-setting at a middle school assembly.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Elementary and middle school students at the Milton Hershey School wrapped up Women's History Month with a visit from a special guest on Monday: Miss Pennsylvania, Meghan Sinsi.

Sinsi, of Altoona, read books to female elementary students and hosted an assembly for middle school students, where she shared messages of confidence, acceptance, dedication, and goal-setting, MHS officials said in a press release.

Sinsi also shared her talents as a world-class baton twirler, teaching the basics of twirling and performing her award-winning routine.

Sinisi, an autism advocate, nonprofit founder and podcast co-host, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania in the summer of 2021 and competed in the Miss America 2022 pageant in December.