Extended Highlights: East Pennsboro tops Littlestown in District III 4A championship

The Panthers were able to pull away from the Bolts for the 9-4 win.

RED LION, Pa. — Graduation ceremonies in the evening moved Thursday's District III 4A championship match-up between East Pennsboro and Littlestown to a noon showdown at Red Lion High School.

The Panthers are no strangers to playing on this stage having made it to the district title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and they certainly looked comfortable on their way to a 9-4 win over Littlestown.

It's been a long wait for the Thunderbolts to return to the title round. Littlestown's last appearance at this level came back in 2013.

East Pennsboro was the first on the board as Isaac Gilbert used some timely hitting with a slow roller back up the middle to bring home Aaron Angelo, one of Angelo's three runs on the day.

Littlestown answered quickly Brandon Clabaugh cranked an RBI triple to left-center field, plating Nate Thomas.

Eventually, the two teams were tied at three in the fourth inning, when East Pennsboro junior Justin Bentzel cleared the bases with a three-run triple to the deep right field of Horn Field. Bentzel was thrown out at home going for the inside-the-park home run but still put his team ahead for good, 6-3.

Senior pitcher Nick Kirkessner grabbed the win for the Panthers striking out eight batters before reaching the pitch limit in the fifth inning. He was able to help himself out at the plate collecting two hits while driving in a pair of runs late to help East Pennsboro lock up the title.