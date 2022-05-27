Greenwood beats Halifax for District III 1A Title in "Wildcat Battle"

Familiar foes go at it for third time this season, and third straight year in the finals as Greenwood avenges two earlier season losses to Halifax.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — The "A" District III baseball final between Halifax and Greenwood is almost like the movie "Groundhog Day". Another year, another match-up between these two familiar foes.

The familiarities don't end with their Wildcats nicknames. These two not only played each other twice during the regular season, in which Halifax won both games. But they have faced each other in the last two district finals. Last year Greenwood won 1-0, but Halifax rebounded and went on to win the state title. In 2019, Greenwood defeated Halifax 8-3 for gold.

Who had the advantage when it came to 2022?

One hint, it would be it was the Wildcats. The blue and gold version would take this title as well 3-1 behind a strong pitching performance from Sam Myers.

Watch the video above to see how it happened and also hear from Myers and shortstop Tyler Sherman about the victory.