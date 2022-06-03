Delone Catholic controls Berks Catholic to win second straight 4A District III title

HERSHEY, Pa. — Delone Catholic and Berks Catholic met in the 4A girls championship.
This time of the year you look to seniors to come through in big games and Delone's Giana Hoddinott is that type of player. She can create, she can slash and she can splash from distance when needed. Between Hoddinott, Sydney Corrado and Makenna Mummert the Squiretts come through for there second straight 4A championship 33-27.
The video attached is FOX43's coverage of the 4A title game in Hershey on Saturday.
RELATED: Half-court buzzer beater and a pair of triple overtime games part of wild district hoops night