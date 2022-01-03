Half-court buzzer beater and a pair of triple overtime games part of wild district hoops night

Both 5A boys semifinals need three overtimes to decide winners

It's one of the most exciting nights of high school basketball in recent memory. Monday's PIAA District III semifinals feature two triple overtime games, one double overtime contest and another one decided when a half-court shot banks off the glass and in to beat the buzzer and spark a wild celebration.

Central Dauphin senior Megan Cavoli heaved the ball towards the basket just in time from half court to beat the final buzzer and dash the undefeated hopes of Cedar Cliff at the home of the Colts. Cavoli's shot hit the backboard hard but in the perfect spot to hand Cedar Cliff their first setback 41-38. Cumberland Valley overcomes a slow start at Dallastown to knock off the Wildcats in two overtimes 58-51. It will be CD vs. CV in the 6A finals.

In the 5A boys semifinals, both games need three overtimes to decide a winner. Lampeter-Strasburg maintains their perfect mark when they escape at home with an 87-82 victory over Hershey. Shippensburg outlasts West York in the Bulldogs gym 51-49. The Pioneers and Greyhounds now meet in the 5A championship.

The 4A boys semifinals are anticlimactic in comparison to the other classifications on Monday Night. Top seed Berks Catholic handles their business at home against Littlestown 58-46. Middletown travels to Trinity and dominates on the boards to knock off the Shamrocks 63-49. The Saints and Blue Raiders face off in the 4A title game.