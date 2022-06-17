Warwick Warriors baseball celebrates state championship win with police escort

A parade was held in the team's honor to celebrate their big win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITITZ, Pa. — Lancaster County first responders honored the Warwick High School baseball team's state championship win with a parade on June 17.

The caravan included representatives from Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD), Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLRPD), Lititz Fire, Brunnerville Fire and Rothsville Fire.

This is the school's first-ever state championship title. They cinched a win over Liberty to claim the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) class 6A baseball championship.